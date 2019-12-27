Two county boards requested a reduction in the number of required members at last week’s commissioners meeting.
Last January, the commissioners established the St. Mary’s County Animal Control Advisory Board to assist in the preparation and revision of the building design plan of a new animal shelter, discuss operational plans and budgets, advise staffing and oversee volunteer solicitation, and serve as liaisons to the community to increase and spread awareness of the shelter in the county.
The advisory board held a regular meeting Nov. 6 where they voted to make a recommendation to commissioners to approve the removal of Chelsea Franceschini for lack of attendance and participation. The board also voted to reduce the number of members on the board as the voluminous size has become cumbersome, according to county documents.
With the removal of Franceschini, animal welfare representatives Patrica Richardson, Aubrey Briggs, Rita Weaver, Melinda Brown, citizens Drema Ballengee-Grunst and Melissa Carnes, veterinarian David Langford, animal control and emergency services representative Joy Wilson and environmental health representative Susan Morris would remain on the board.
Stephen Walker, director of the county’s department of emergency services, was at last week’s commissioners’ meeting to present the recommendation.
The resolution to reduce the size of the board requires “no more than seven members,” according to Walker, who also told commissioners the county attorney’s office has assisted them in drafting that resolution and hopes the change is looked on favorably.
Commissioners agreed to approve and sign the recommendation to restate the establishment of the animal control advisory board to reduce the number of members to no more than seven.
Additionally, commissioners approved changes to the St. Mary’s County Youth Advisory Commission at last week’s meeting, which entailed the reduction of voting members from 13 to up to 10 and reduced the members at large from seven to up to four.
Established in February 2018, the youth commission continually experienced difficulty appointing voting members due to a lack of applications and interest for applying, despite changing the age requirement of 14 to 22 years old. Reducing the number of members would alleviate some difficulty when reaching quorum requirements, according to meeting documents.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said that he supports this motion, but made a comment about the youth board meetings.
“This is a very unique board, it’s got some dedicated community members,” he said, adding “sometimes in the meetings the adult advisers have overridden the voices of the youth that are serving, and I just want to make sure we don’t let that happen too much, because [the youth] are the ones supposed to be voicing their opinions.”
Kelsey Bush, youth and local management board coordinator, told commissioners the youth advisory commission is meant to help familiarize young people with how the system works and the adult advisors help to pass on information about the meetings to the members.
“I just don’t want those adult advisers to silence the voices of the youth,” Colvin said.
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) told Bush, “I hope you are encouraging them to change the system, because the system is broke.”
“In the most efficient governmental way possible,” Bush replied.
