Announcement to reopen local colleges soon to come

A Monday email to St. Mary’s College staff from President Tuajuanda Jordan said every student, faculty and staff member will be given masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and a digital thermometer in the fall. Infrared thermometers will be used to monitor temperatures of daily employees. The plan is to open as a residential campus in mid-August and for fall instruction to be completed by Thanksgiving.
Michael Bruckler, spokesperson for St. Mary’s College, said an announcement about a start date for the fall semester will happen in the middle of June. When students do return, the college president said they will have a hybrid instruction model that combines online and in-person classes.
The college has often followed the University System of Maryland for COVID-19 guidance, though it is not part of its system. Like USM, it also has a fall 2020 reopening committee, and eight subcommittees, led by Tayo Clyburn, the vice president for inclusive diversity and equity.
“The individuals who are on the task force subcommittees are working on these issues and many more, in collaboration and consultation with local and state experts, including higher education colleagues at USM and others across the state, to ensure that the policies and procedures we develop, implement, and enforce comply with the federal, state and local guidelines,” she said in an email.
Jordan said there is still more planning to be done for areas like athletics, housing, food service, campus safety and health. And more detailed information will be provided to staff by the end of June.
USM said its fall semester reopening will be announced sometime in the first two weeks of June.
A statement from Ben Latigo, interim executive director of the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, said the local higher education center will follow guidelines from its managing institution during this month.
“The USM’s generalized return to campus plan is a framework that will help individual USM institutions develop specific guidelines and practices to offer both in-person and remote instruction for students,” Latigo’s statement said.
Each of USM campuses will follow guidelines determined by the system’s Return to Campus Advisory Group that includes federal, state and local public health guidance, but also allows individual institutions to develop its own plans. A statement from USM on Friday read students will return in a “hybrid fashion” and given necessary PPE.
The statement went on to note some returning possibilities like starting as early as July for health majors, ending in-person instruction by Thanksgiving, decreasing room occupancy, limiting community spaces and modifying food service options. USM said some studio, laboratory and clinical classes will remain in person “but at each institution, a certain number of lecture and other courses will be taught entirely online. Some sections of the same course could be taught both in person and online, based on the institution’s mix of residential versus remote students.”
All USM institutions have postponed study-abroad programs, the statement read.
Since USMSM, formerly known as the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, houses four non-USM schools of its nine institutions, Latigo said they are working closely with all its partners on this matter.
“If the Return to Campus plan calls for the center to open for face to face instruction at a date later than that which any partner institution has set (particularly the non-USM partner institutions) then the partner institution has agreed to offer courses entirely online until the USMSM campus is open. One of the university partners has already agreed that this will be their plan,” he said about the Florida Institute of Technology.
The interim executive director said USMSM is planning to resume its training and conference activities July 1, while following CDC guidelines, the governor’s orders and USM guidance. Latigo said they will initially be limited to 10 people but that could increase as the governor moves forward with his recovery plan.
The return to campus plan for USMSM, Latigo said, also includes the number of individuals permitted in each room.
“These maximums would stay in effect until social distancing is not required. Prior to our reopening, staff will be trained on new protocols to ensure as best we can the health and safety of both our customers and our staff while at our facility. The plan will also be flexible and evolve as the pandemic situation dictates,” he said in the statement.
