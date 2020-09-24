Anonymous complaints regarding violations of county ordinances may soon be allowed in St. Mary’s County when residents have a reason to believe they may become the target of retaliation or the violation creates an unsafe situation.
David Weiskopf, county attorney, told commissioners at their meeting on Tuesday the policy has been “not to accept anonymous complaints when talking about zoning” or other county ordinances; however, “People are nervous to make a complaint because their neighbor has been violent in the past or they just don’t want to get that black mark in their neighborhood.”
He said there is a method by which it can be promised to the person making the complaint they will remain confidential when it is a safety issue.
“We thought maybe it was time to have a written policy. … What we came up with was that you can be anonymous if there is a reason for it,” the attorney said.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked if someone wants to know who filed a complaint against them, “Can they file a request with the Freedom of Information Act to get that information?” with Wesikopf replying they cannot if the person making the complaint was told they’d remain confidential.
“Would it depend on public safety” whether or not they can make the anonymous complaint, Hewitt inquired.
The proposed resolution, Wesikopf said, “states they will accept anonymous or confidential complaints on a case by case basis, if the complainant alleges a violation of a hazardous, dangerous or potentially life-threatening situation or has a bonafide fear of retaliation.”
“It’s important people don’t feel intimidated,” Hewitt said.
Weiskopf mentioned, “It’s a balance between that and having people not use our complaint procedures as a sword.”
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) expressed concern about the determination of “what might be a bonafide reason for someone to feel threatened” and asked what recourse an individual who is getting complained on might have. The resolution states malicious or unfounded reports will not be considered, Weiskopf said, mentioning he can do some more research into the process.
Commissioners agreed to grant the attorney a few weeks time and allow him to bring back the request later on.
