Anonymous and confidential complaints regarding violations of county ordinances will now be allowed in St. Mary’s when residents have a reason to believe they may become the target of retaliation or the violation creates an unsafe situation.
At the Sept. 25 commissioners meeting, David Weiskopf, county attorney, told commissioners their policy has been “not to accept anonymous complaints when talking about zoning” or other county ordinances; however, “People are nervous to make a complaint because their neighbor has been violent in the past or they just don’t want to get that black mark in their neighborhood.”
He said there is a method by which it can be promised to the person making the complaint they will remain confidential when it is a safety issue. While he had created a written policy for the complaint process, commissioners requested more information before approving the document.
At Tuesday’s commissioners meeting, Weiskopf mentioned the last time he presented this, Commissioner John O’Connor (R) had questions regarding subpoenas and liability.
“If the county were to install a complaint process,” the attorney said, “you could be confidential or anonymous … if one were anonymous there would be nothing to turn over to someone requesting a subpoena. If it was confidential and the county felt strongly about keeping it confidential, we could fight that subpoena in court.” He said they would most likely lose, but a judge would have to hear the county’s arguments.
Addressing O’Connor’s concern over residents using the process unfairly or maliciously, Weiskopf said “hopefully we would catch onto that quickly.”
“If a complaint is anonymous [as opposed to being confidential], how can you have a bonafide fear of retaliation?” O’Connor asked. “You can’t justify it.”
“That is true,” Weiskopf replied, but claimed many will inquire about who complained about them, “which is why some people are afraid to report” violations. Anonymous complaints would be accepted at the department’s discretion.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) shared a previous example of a resident complaining about a business in their neighborhood and was subsequently harassed by the business owner and their family.
“That’s why I reached out to you … I don’t see any harm in doing anonymous complaints if someone feels intimidation or [fears] retaliation,” he said.
O’Connor said “confidential complaints are probably the better way to go … it allows the person who had the complaint due process from the county.”
Weiskopf said residents sometimes leave anonymous complaints anyway and if the situation is harmful or life-threatening the county will still investigate.
The group agreed to accept anonymous complaints of a violation that is hazardous, dangerous or a potentially life threatening situation and to accept confidential complaints if there is a bonafide fear of retaliation.
Discharge rules altered
In other news, commissioners approved a new ordinance entitled “Pollution Prevention and Illicit Discharge, Detection and Elimination” with the intent to prohibit polluting discharges from entering the drainage system addressed by the MS4 permit and transiting waters of the state and U.S.
John Deatrick, director of the department of public works and transportation, mentioned the ordinance had been worked on since May and the community had been actively providing input.
“It was a long process, I think very worth while,” he said.
The document will be effective as of January 4, 2021.
EMS to get paid staff, new equipment
Commissioners also approved the department of emergency services’ request to use $552,992 of Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security grant funds for the supplemental staffing of county rescue squads, as well as the purchase of an ambulance and related equipment.
Stephen Walker, director of the department of emergency services, briefed the commissioners on data regarding emergency response times and stated that there had been a noticeable increase in incidents in the last few months, where basic life support ambulances could not respond to calls for service due to decreased emergency medical service staffing levels. COVID-19 has played a large part in this shortage.
To mitigate these circumstances, the department requested CARES Act funding of $472,992 for additional emergency medical staff for rescue squads and $80,000 to purchase a used ambulance and equipment.
“It is important to note that the level and quality of Emergency Medical Service by our volunteer First Responders is exemplary,” Walker said. “However, the delivery of services, getting our EMS first responders to those in need, is where we lack substantially, and that is due to reduced staffing. Reduced staffing has been a growing trend in volunteer services for several years and pandemic conditions have compounded that challenge.”
The director mentioned he would be looking into EMS billing to pay for services and operating costs in the future.
Twitter: @MadisonSoMdNews