The Charles County Board of Appeals last week approved a request by leaders of the Mennonite congregation in Hughesville for a special zoning exception that would allow it to hold school classes in its new church on Burnt Store Road.
The board also approved raising the cap on the number of students that, if exceeded, would require the church to obtain additional approvals because of the potential impact on traffic.
Chesapeake Mennonite Church is proposing to remodel the interior of the building, which it purchased last July, to add two classrooms for 11 students during the 2019-20 school year.
The congregation, which also includes members from St. Mary's and Calvert counties, has around 40 regular attendees. The building was built in 1981 and was most recently used as a day care facility before sitting vacant for some time.
The property is zoned for residential and mixed-use buildings, but private elementary and secondary schools are permitted with the granting of a special exception.
In recommending approval of the church’s special exception application, county planning staff had recommended that should the school population rise above 15, the church would need to appear before the appeals board again so that the county could determine whether the increase would impact traffic at and around the Burnt Store Road-Leonardtown Road intersection.
However, in discussions before and during the hearing, staff agreed that because many students would likely be carpooling, the impact of an increase on traffic would likely be minimal and agreed to raise the threshold to 25 students.
Project manager Philip A. Wilk, of the engineering and architectural firm D.H. Steffens Co., pointed out that when the building was used as a day care center, an average of 50 or more children were dropped off and picked up there daily.
Michael A. Cox, the church’s trustee for the building, said that he believed that the church could reach that student threshold eventually, but not in the immediate future.
“We do anticipate growth within our church community,” Cox said. “We look to the Lord to deliver us children.”
Cox said that the school would run from 8:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the students would range from first to eighth grade.
“We plan to stop at eighth grade,” Cox said.
Cox said that although the school will not have playground equipment, students will be allowed to play outside under supervision on the lawn.
The board also approved the church’s request to strike a condition stipulating that horse-drawn buggies could not be used to transport students to and from the church building.
Although many Mennonites in Southern Maryland own horse-drawn buggies, the members of the Chesapeake Mennonite Church all drive automobiles.
Attorney David Hruda, representing the church, argued that the requirement would be overly restrictive and would be difficult to enforce.
“We don’t think it’s a proper recommendation for the county,” Hruda said. “I don’t know how you would enforce it.”
The vote to approve the special exception, raise the traffic review threshold and strike the horse-drawn buggy requirement was unanimous.