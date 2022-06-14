Nine people were appointed to St. Mary's County's police accountability board and three to the administrative charging committee earlier this month.
The action took place during the commissioners' June 7 meeting and was approved unanimously as part of the consent agenda.
In an email, Assistant County Attorney John Houser noted the police accountability board is tasked with appointing the final two members to the administrative charging committee during its first meeting.
The members of both boards were to be approved by July 1, according to state law.
The members of the police accountability board are: Nickolas Cromwell, Ylonda Dowleyne, Leslie Everett, Frank Kauffman, John Lydon, Linda Lymas, Thomas Phelan, Charles Shilling and Joseph VanKirk.
Cromwell, Dowleyne and Everett were appointed to three-year terms. Kauffman, Lydon and Lymas are to serve two-year terms. Phelan, Shilling and VanKirk will have one year on the board.
The members of the administrative charging committee are Cromwell, Lymas and Peter Wild. Each has a three-year term.
The police accountability board will review any disciplinary actions by the sheriff's office and can refer complaints to the sheriff's office for investigation.
The administrative charging committee will review investigations to decide if an officer should be charged.
Creation of the two boards is required by House Bill 670, which was passed last year by the General Assembly.
Commissioner John O'Connor (R), who is running for sheriff and has recently abstained from some votes related to the sheriff's office, said that although he voted for the consent agenda which contained only one item, he did not vote or participate in closed sessions regarding the appointments. "I didn’t even get the resumes to look at," he said.