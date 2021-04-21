April Ryan loved being in school so much as a child she decided to make a career out of it, and recently that decision led the George Washington Carver Elementary School art teacher to be named the 2021 St. Mary’s teacher of the year.
Being an educator for 11 years — four of those at Carver Elementary in Lexington Park — Ryan said she felt “very honored and loved” after learning she had won the title.
Last week she told Southern Maryland News she was “shocked” hearing she was named this year’s teacher of the year since there are “so many phenomenal and worthy teachers” in the county.
“It doesn’t feel like work, I enjoy my job,” she said. “It still feels a little surreal.”
Ryan said she decided to become a teacher because a lot of her memories as a child revolved around being in school and having positive school experiences.
“It really drove me to pursue my career in education,” she claimed.
She said she’s passionate about art because, “It’s important and a great way to express yourself in a safe manner."
“The kids are so fun to be around and they seem to enjoy art too,” she said. “Having fun and staying connected are my goals," especially during virtual and hybrid learning.
Ryan said that some of her favorite things about teaching are guiding students, supporting them through challenging techniques and getting them to the point where they love what they made. “I love to see that growth, personally and artistically,” she added.
Being a part of her students’ lives is “special” and “really meaningful to me,” the teacher said.
When it came to virtual teaching and learning, Ryan was sure to be at the forefront of planning lessons for the county’s virtual learning platform, Schoology. She had a hand in writing and building the Schoology art lessons, making sure “everything was accessible to everybody,” even those who may not have certain supplies available to them at home such as paint or play dough.
“Such an important part of physically going to school is making connections,” she noted, adding that she made it a priority to maintain those connections with her students while continuing to teach them through a screen. She kept virtual instruction during the pandemic engaging with different games and scavenger hunts woven into her lessons.
“I’m really thankful and am in awe with the students and teachers I work with … I’m lucky I’m surrounded by people I love and who support me,” Ryan said. “I feel like I win on so many different levels.”
Denise Eichel, principle at Carver, said last Friday that Ryan “provides encouragement and unconditional love to our students, families and staff,” and really is “our Carver cheerleader.”
The principle added, “It’s heartwarming to see how many students stop and greet her each morning,” and noted Ryan’s instruction is focused on inclusion, equity and creativity. “She brightens our school and our lives,” Eichel added.
Ryan is “very culturally conscious,” JR Rhine, a fellow Carver teacher, said. “She strives to maintain a classroom environment that makes everyone feel welcome.”
He mentioned her outfits and her classroom decorations are “vibrant” and often are an homage to famous artists and modern art. In addition, Ryan helps others with art-integration projects.
When describing how she works with her students, Rhine said Ryan is empathetic, bright and “a positive force and energy.”
Other recent St. Mary’s public school award-winners include Irene Hall, food service manager at Spring Ridge Middle School, who won Educational Support Professional of the Year; Jennifer Rea, a science teacher from Esperanza Middle School, who was named Washington Post Teacher of the Year; Janet Fowler, principle at Greenview Knolls Elementary School, who was named the Washington Post Principle of the Year; and Laurel Dietz, assistant principle at Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary, who won the Leadership of Excellence award.