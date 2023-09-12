She may not be Wonder Woman, Catwoman or the Black Widow, but artist Jamie Naluai definitely has a superpower, and she tapped into that recently while painting a military mural for American Legion Post 220 in Avenue.
The Great Mills artist was commissioned to paint on the side of the Post headquarters and had to go to her special skill set while outlining the mural.
“I like to joke that my superpower is painting fine lines with a 20-foot pole,” said Naluai, who is also an art teacher at Bay Montesorri School in Lexington Park and an adjunct professional at St. Mary’s College of Maryland in the Career Pathways Program.
Naluai painted various members of different branches of the military along with a C-130, U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, U.S. Navy destroyer and a satellite to represent the Space Force program.
“I think it’s turning out great,” Americanisms Program Chairman Mike Barbour said. “With the vibrant colors you can see it going down the road. I think [it’s turning out better] maybe more [than I thought].”
“It is great to see we have that kind of talent in our county and to be able to see it every day going back and forth from home really fills me with pride,” Commissioner Scott Ostrow (R) said at the Aug. 29 county commissioners' meeting. “[And also] that we have these organizations in the county and that they are so proud of our nation and all of our service members.”
Naluai said she immediately began to process the 34-by-10-foot blank wall space she had in front of her.
“I take a look at the wall. I take a look at the space and then it’s a composition piece,” she said. “Where do I want things? Where will they fit? [I knew the] helicopter was going to be the focal point.”
She added the C-130 when a Legion member looked at the wall and told her he wanted the plane he flew to be included.
“I wanted [the mural] to show movement and different activity,” she said.
She said because specialty golden acrylic paint costs about $100 a gallon — it can withstand UV rays and last up to 20 years — that she purchased just four colors: Phthalo Blue, Pyrrole Red, Burnt Sienna and Hooker Green.
“I’m a master color theory mixer,” she said, adding that she purchases orange because it is the hardest to mix.
She began the mural by using her "superpower" to make a brown outline, which a friend’s father later saw and mistakenly thought it had been graffitied.
She said she did “lots and lots” of research to get everything just right, particularly the insignias.
Naluai was recommended to the Legion from some of her past murals, and she said she immediately liked the space.
“We floated the idea and asked if she would be able to do it,” Barbour said, “We made a site visit and she said, ‘Yeah, I think I could do some creative things.’”
Naluai originally intended to use red, blue and white and then paint silhouettes and vehicles in black.
“After she presented, everyone said, ‘Wow, that’s fantastic,’” Barbour said. “And then she said, ‘Well, you know it may not cost you anything because the Maryland State Arts Council has grant money. It was a real nice bomb she dropped.”
Naluai is expecting to finish the mural by the end of October.
“I told by husband I could come back and work on it a whole year just because I’m that particular, but there has to be a balance because it has to get done,” she said. “It really makes my heart feel good when people say ‘It looks amazing.’ I am so proud of it. And it makes me happy to do these things in our own backyard."
She is also painting a mural on the other side of the Legion, which will depict a Continental soldier with modern children holding their hands over their hearts.
Naluai is also currently working with a group of artists from a recent mural workshop in conjunction with the St. Mary's Arts Council, the county's recreation and parks department and Yellow Line on public murals at Dorsey Park, Chaptico Park and Lexington Manor Passive Park in Lexington Park.
“Anytime I can get my hands on a new wall and work with clients and collaborate,” she said, “that’s where my joy is.”
