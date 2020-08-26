The conduct of a group of supporters of President Donald Trump at a Democratic women's club's sign-waving led to several county leaders' discussing civil discourse at an NAACP-led virtual conference last Friday.
Janice Walthour, the St. Mary's County NAACP's former president, said that on Saturday, Aug. 15, as the I Am St. Mary's Democratic women's club was waving signs for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, a man approached with a Trump sign and planted himself in the mix of about 20 women.
“The ladies, they were civil, he was very upset. ... He told them they were stupid for voting for Biden, and just had some back and forth, and they offered him snacks," Walthour said at the meeting nearly a week later, later adding, "He proceeded to call some of his many other friends who came out, who some, toward the end, were much more belligerent.”
She said as she was picking up a member of the club in her car, a man called the group "conspirators" and "looked at us and he had the most hateful look I have ever seen.”
“He stood back, and he said ‘this is America, this is not Africa,’” Walthour said. "And we were the only two African American women in the group.”
The incident "was totally not St. Mary's County, I hope," Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said at the virtual meeting.
"It's an excellent idea to have dialogue," he said. "It's important to have people do it respectfully, civilly and respect people for their decisions, or whatever their views may be."
Voting every two years is also a way to make changes civilly, he said.
"That gives us the opportunity to change what we don't like," he added.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R), who condemned the incident at last week's county commissioners meeting, said the group's behavior may have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Everyone's been stuck inside, and they're anxious to get outside, anxious to see other people and speak and voice their thoughts," he said.
Neither candidate in any race is perfect, he said, and both sides of this year's tense presidential race have had instances of supporters behaving poorly.
"Not necessarily in the county, but across the nation, it's happened," he said.
Heather Earhart, vice president of the county's Democratic Central Committee and a candidate for the St. Mary's school board, which is unaffiliated with political parties, said during the virtual meeting that social media has deepened divisions in politics.
With the rise of social media, "Folks felt like they could be invisible and say what they wanted, without really being tied to their comments, but yet they are," she said. "Would you go somewhere and talk to your friend like that? Would you go somewhere to church and talk to a fellow churchgoer like that? I would almost guarantee you no."
Mike Brown, the president of the county's Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions chapter, said he wasn't sure how political groups could have civil discourse "in the current political climate."
"I guess I'm the pessimist of the group," he said, also adding, "If there is not respect in the dialogue of the people who are communicating, I don't know how you can uphold this and have civility."
The sign-waving incident was followed by more disagreements online, where some in the Trump camp said the incident did not happen as described.
"I was there," one supporter, Kennedy Morgan, said on Facebook. "These people are over exaggerating to the max to play the victim."
"Putting out baseless claims of them calling you 'nasty slurs' without any evidence whatsoever," another, named Zachary Franklin, said on the social media site. "Just like how you all claim there is 'systemic racism' in the US without any specific evidence. Keep playing the victim card and see where that gets you!"
"I wanted to make sure the truth was told," Walthour said during the virtual meeting. "You tell the truth, but here in this climate, it's fake news, it didn't happen."