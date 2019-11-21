Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) on Tuesday announced the award of $76,500 to the Maryland Transit Authority for St. Mary’s County bus system improvements from the U.S. Department of Transportation Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program.
Part of a nearly $14 million statewide investment, this federal funding will be used to expand vehicle maintenance facilities, according to a release.
“These projects will expand the transportation options for residents of St. Mary’s County,” Cardin, the ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, said in the release. “Buses are often the most affordable method for students to get to schools, employees to workplaces, and residents to essential community services. These significant resources will go a long way in connecting communities in St. Mary’s County.”
“Modernizing our infrastructure and transit systems is crucial to reducing traffic congestion, cutting pollution, and enhancing the quality of life for commuters across Maryland,” Van Hollen, a member of the Environment and Public Works and Appropriations Committees, said in the release. “These funds will allow the St. Mary’s Transit System to improve their ability to fix and maintain vehicles, ensuring a safer ride and preventing disruptions in service for local commuters. I’m proud to announce this funding, and I will continue fighting for transportation and infrastructure investments across our state.”
“I’m pleased that St. Mary’s County will receive this funding to improve accessibility for families in our community,” Hoyer said in the release. “These funds will help more citizens have access to reliable transportation and help connect communities in our area.”
More details on the Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program can be found at www.transit.dot.gov/bus-program.
Additional grants for Maryland announced Thursday include $1,651,720 for Baltimore County/Towson; $850,000 for the Shore Transit Project (Eastern Shore); $11,040,000 for the Metrobus/Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority; and $248,000 for Delmarva Community Services Project.