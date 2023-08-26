Badges for Basketball

Members of the St. Mary's state's attorney's office and other local agencies pose for a photograph after the county's first Badges for Basketball event held Aug. 19 and sponsored by the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation. 

 Photo courtesy of St. Mary's state's attorney's office

St. Mary's County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling’s partnership with the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation brought together youth and law enforcement partners for the first-ever Badges for Basketball clinic held Aug. 19 at the Carver Recreation Center in Lexington Park.

Badges clinics and camps occur worldwide, but 2023 marks the debut of a St. Mary’s County event, according to a release from the local state's attorney's office.


  

