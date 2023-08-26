Members of the St. Mary's state's attorney's office and other local agencies pose for a photograph after the county's first Badges for Basketball event held Aug. 19 and sponsored by the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation.
Photo courtesy of St. Mary's state's attorney's office
St. Mary's County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling’s partnership with the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation brought together youth and law enforcement partners for the first-ever Badges for Basketball clinic held Aug. 19 at the Carver Recreation Center in Lexington Park.
Badges clinics and camps occur worldwide, but 2023 marks the debut of a St. Mary’s County event, according to a release from the local state's attorney's office.
Thanks to a generous grant from the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, every youth received a T-shirt, a mini basketball and a backpack stuffed with goodies.
Yolanda Berry, the grandmother of two of the participants, described her grandsons’ experiences. "They could not stop talking about how much fun they had and the friends they made along the way,” she said in the release.
Children from around St. Mary’s County spent the morning having fun and honing their basketball skills while also learning about Healthy Choices – Healthy Lifestyles alongside state’s attorney’s office staff, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and staff from the St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks.
“With the tremendous success of our inaugural event, we hope to plan additional Badges events in St. Mary’s County, and I look forward to additional youth in our community sharing in the experience,” Sterling (R) said in the release.