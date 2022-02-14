Two local members of the General Assembly participated in a St. Mary's County Chamber of Commerce Zoom session on Monday morning, Feb. 14.
Tom Dennison, managing director of public affairs at Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, moderated the event.
Sen. Jack Bailey (R-Calvert, St. Mary's) noted two bills have been introduced that deal with monetary penalties related to sewage overflows.
He said there were over 2,000 sewage spills last year in Maryland, which he called "pretty unbelievable." That includes 17 in St. Mary's County.
One spill of note was at St. George's Island "and a bunch of people got sick because of it," he said. One bill would allow watermen to recoup some of the costs of lost revenue from such spills. Another bill would divert some funding to benefit the Chesapeake Bay.
Dennison said he's seen numerous Facebook posts about reducing taxes on the income of retired former members of the military.
Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's) said it would impact $850 million in revenue. "Is it feasible?" and "What programs would be cut?" are two questions he has about it.
Crosby said he's only seen a proposal from Gov. Larry Hogan (R) about it.
Two bills have been introduced in regard to paid family leave, Crosby said. The bills would exempt employers with 50 or 15 employees or less, he said.
According to Maryland Matters, one bill (House Bill 8) would involve partial wage replacement of up to 90% of wages for those with low incomes.
Employers and employees would each equally contribute a small amount from each paycheck (an average of $3.52 per week) to a publicly administered insurance fund. Workers who want paid family and medical leave would be able to submit a claim to draw funds from that public insurance pool, which would be managed by the Maryland Secretary of Labor.
The U.S. is the only high-income country without national paid leave, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. Nine states and the District of Columbia have enacted paid family leave policies, according to Maryland Matters.
House Bill 8 — the Time to Care Act — would allow Marylanders to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave following childbirth or to take care of themselves or a family member experiencing serious health issues.
Dennison asked the legislators about a bill (Senate Bill 136) by Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) that would transition the College of Southern Maryland into the Charles County Community College. Ellis told Maryland Matters that "the College of Southern Maryland isn’t serving the community the way it ought to be," noting that Charles is the state's third-fastest growing county and is now more than 50% Black.
He cited concerns about the college closing an aquatic center on its La Plata campus and shifting STEM and nursing courses to the campuses in Prince Frederick and Leonardtown.
Bailey said he had one word for the proposal: "ridiculous."
"I hope we do not debate this on the floor of the Senate. I can't believe a Southern Maryland delegate or senator brought a bill forward like this without talking to another" delegate or senator, Bailey said.
"There are some bills that you don't work with a lot of people, for a myriad of reasons," Crosby said. However, he said it was "crazy" that Ellis didn't work with others on such a bill. "Nobody in the Charles delegation even knew about it" before it was introduced, Crosby said, adding that his phone "went crazy" in getting calls or text messages about the bill.
Dennison closed by saying he's worked in Annapolis "going on 20 years now" and noted that how Bailey and Crosby are viewed by their colleagues "is pretty extraordinary."