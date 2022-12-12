Bailey, Crosby talk next legislative session

On Dec. 6, two local legislators offered a glimpse of some of the bills that will be considered during the next state legislative session in January.
Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary's, Calvert) and Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's) spoke at a forum at the St. Mary's College of Maryland, where they were invited by the Center for the Study of Democracy again since they represent the college.
In regard to approved legislation, Bailey noted that bringing Kennedy Krieger Institute to the University of Maryland at Southern Maryland in California, presumably by next fall, to benefit special needs youth "started with me, but I'm so happy we were able to bring in everyone."
"A lot of people agree 80% of the time" on issues, he said. "We should concentrate on those areas."
Kennedy Krieger will enable a much-closer travel option for some children in Southern Maryland.
Looking to the next General Assembly session, Bailey said he would try again to get a bill passed to make it a "crime of violence" if a sex abuse victim is 13 or older. Currently it applies only to ages 12 or younger. Bailey said he's been working on it for four years.
He also wants to provide a property tax credit to public safety officers and an income tax reduction for public safety volunteers.
Bailey would like to make sure prior convictions for both operating a boat or automobile under the influence apply in future sentencing. Currently they are separate.
Another bill would remove a requirement to have a commercial license to catch non-native blue and flathead catfish, which Bailey said "are wrecking our environment."
Making an apprentice hunting license last longer than one year is another of his goals.
Bailey wants to enable fishermen to be able to display driver's licenses and boat registration on their phones instead of having to produce hard or paper copies.
Crosby said he doesn't have as many bills ready to go as Bailey, but noted he will be able to make an impact with funding because he will be vice chair of the House Economic Matters Committee under Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles).
"I work really well with Jack [Bailey]," Crosby said.
He cited an example where he asked for $100,000 for Southern Maryland in committee but didn't know what to use it for, so he called Bailey, who called his wife, Karin. She suggested using it to renovate the former PNC Bank in Lexington Park into a health hub for St. Mary's County, which happened.
Crosby said his relationship working across the aisle with Bailey "is not normal in Annapolis. That is a really powerful example of how we are able to deliver a much-needed resource."
Calvert cancer center?
Noting that Duke University began partnering with CalvertHealth Medical Center in September, Crosby said he wants to help get $1.5 million for a cancer research center in St. Mary's neighboring county.
The $7 million facility would be used to help find out why Calvert County has higher rates of certain types of cancer than state or national averages. These include breast cancer deaths, lung and bronchus cancer deaths, prostate cancer deaths, bladder cancer incidence and deaths, and colorectal cancer incidence, according to CalvertHealth.
Such a facility would benefit people throughout Southern Maryland, Crosby said.
In regard to specific legislation, Crosby said he wants to pass a bill to increase the penalty for indecent exposure. He cited a case where someone who worked at Patuxent River Naval Air Station was able to keep a security clearance and get a job in another state because of the current state law.
He also wants to make it possible for military spouses to have reciprocity in occupational licensing instead of having to take a Maryland test even if they have a license from another state.
Citing an example from his past, Crosby said that when he was active military it was "very difficult to date professional women because they didn't want to move and sit for another test" in a different state.
In response to a question from a student about how to help people bounce back from COVID-19 in regard to mental health, Crosby noted he supported a bill sponsored by Del. Teresa Reilly (R-Cecil, Harford) that would lower the number of students required to have a licensed health professional in a school. After the meeting, Crosby said the bill passed the House but didn't get through the Senate.
Crosby said that paid family leave passed during the last session, but the ratio between employer and employee hasn't been decided yet as far as who pays what percentages. That's something that the new General Assembly will have to decide.
Near the end of the forum, Bailey noted that "Annapolis is going to completely change" in January, adding that the makeup of Senate committees hadn't been decided yet.
Crosby noted that Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) will have different cabinet secretaries. "There's going to be a lot more at stake in relationship building," he said.