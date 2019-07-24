Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) is working with the Maryland Stadium Authority to pursue a study to assess the viability of a sports complex in St. Mary’s, the senator told the county commissioners Tuesday morning.
The commissioners decided to table a decision on whether to move ahead with the study, estimated to cost over $400,000, until their Aug. 20 meeting, to give county staff enough time to assess the presented materials before authorizing the Maryland Stadium Authority to move forward.
St. Mary’s commissioners would front, potentially, between $30,000 and $52,000 for the study, Bailey said. The cost of services for two phases of the study to assess the current market and economic impacts to St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles counties is $52,000.
Working with county resident Jodi Stanalonis, who sits on the Maryland Stadium Authority, Bailey said he’s toured other counties and has seen how robust sports facilities there boost the local economy.
“These other rural areas are so successful in drawing people,” Bailey said. In Loudon County, Va., Bailey said the county “built a complex in conjunction with their jail so that the prisoners are the ones that maintain the facility during the week. And you get there on the weekend and the facilities s are immaculate, and their [hotels] are booked every weekend. … We don’t have that in our area, not even close.”
“There’s a soccer team in this county that’s nationally ranked,” Stanalonis said about the St. Mary’s Soccer SMU Wolf Pack. “They can’t even have games down here because of the shape that our fields are in. If we were to be able to have a facility where they could hold their games, I think it would definitely boost our economy down here and help the children at the same time.”
The study would be conducted by Crossroads Consulting Services to assess the market viability, including a projected economic impact, for building out an outdoor sports complex and indoor fieldhouse, according to documents from the consultant.
The study should take around five to six months, the documents state.
“We see the other communities prospering because of [this], and our base, our hotels are busy Monday through Thursday,” Bailey said in an interview. “They’re vacant Friday and Saturday. This is a way to help not only our community and our children but the businesses and the business owners in Southern Maryland.”
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) noted the stadium authority “can leverage itself to a tremendous amount of resources,” and that Stanalonis’s position in the agency “is one hell of an accomplishment” for Southern Maryland.
“This is a first step,” Stanalonis said. “The next step would be to go out and see if we could get some investors to help.”
Bailey lauded Morgan for the team effort in undertaking the Route 5 and Great Mills Road intersection improvement project, which Bailey’s office pushed forward as the state’s only submission for a federal grant.
Bailey said he expected to know if the funding is granted by November.
“The praise should go to [Bailey], especially on Nov. 1 when we get the award,” Morgan said.
