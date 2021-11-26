The Mechanicsville resident filed Nov. 17 to run again for the District 3 school board seat in St. Mary's County.
Bailey, 52, noted that she's the only parent with children in the county's public schools who is currently serving on the board. This gives her a unique perspective, she said.
Her daughter, Helen, is a senior at Chopticon High School, and her son, Taft, is an eighth-grader at Margaret Brent Middle School.
"I want to stay involved because there's so much that was lost since March 2020," when in-person school was put on hold due to the pandemic, she said.
"I really enjoy it," Bailey said, noting that she uses her background in finance to work with the system's administrators in her position on the board of education.
Prior to serving on the board, Bailey said she worked 14 years in corporate finance for Ernst & Young, a subsidiary of Marriott Corp. and Hughes Electronics. That work took her to not only the Washington, D.C., metro area, but to Los Angeles and foreign nations, she said.
Bailey noted that the system is in the second four-year employee contract with the Education Association of St. Mary's County.
She believes that the system will probably see "a lot of educational initiatives" in the next four years specifically related to the Kirwan Commission, the state's education system overhaul.
Bailey, who is currently the school board chair, defeated Brooke Matthews, a local realtor and incumbent, in 2014, 63.3% to 36.3%, and was unopposed in 2018.
She cited George Washington as her political hero or someone she admires, noting they share the same Feb. 22 birthday.
Bailey lives in the Mechanicsville area with her two children and her husband, Jack Bailey, a Republican state senator who retired in 2017 after working for the Maryland Natural Resources Police for 30 years.