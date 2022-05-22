Bill Bates decided to marshal his resources and accept the Democratic Party's nomination to run for the state House District 29C seat.
The current officeholder, Del. Jerry Clark (R-Calvert, St. Mary's), is not running again. The Republicans will host a primary between Tim Gowen and Todd Morgan on July 19. Gowen is adjutant general of the Maryland National Guard, while Morgan serves on the St. Mary's County board of commissioners.
Bates, 65, has worked as police services coordinator for the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office since October 2015. He serves as a quartermaster of sorts in charge of equipment, uniforms, vehicle fleet and facilities.
"It's very challenging but good for me," he said, noting it offers variety.
Prior to that, the Anne Arundel County native served 35 years in the Maryland Natural Resources Police, where he was Sen. Jack Bailey's (R) patrol partner for several years.
Bates also was in the Army National Guard for 31 years and served two deployments to Saudi Arabia during the first Gulf War and to the Pentagon following 9/11.
Although he grew up in Anne Arundel, Bates graduated from Bowie High School in Prince George's County. He moved to St. Leonard in Calvert County in 1985 and then to Piney Point in St. Mary's County in 1999. He now lives in Leonardtown.
"I've got a good feel for the district," he said, noting his connections to Calvert and St. Mary's. House District 29C is split between the two counties with a larger population in St. Mary's.
Bates said he has served on a legislative committee with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 8 since 1989. The lodge represents current and former Natural Resource Police employees.
"I've been on the bench a long time and thought it was my time to get on the field," he said.
His top issues are infrastructure, stimulating smart growth of small businesses post-pandemic and providing more tax advantages to fire and rescue volunteers.
The No. 1 person whom he admires is former President Harry S. Truman, primarily because he desegregated the military.
Bates is divorced and has two children, a 36-year-old son and a 35-year-old daughter.
Whoever is elected in November will result in the district having a St. Mary's County resident as delegate. Gowen also lives in Leonardtown and Morgan lives in Lexington Park.
To get elected, Bates will need to attract independents and/or Republicans. As of May 9, the district had 5,067 Democrats, 8,085 Republicans and 4,070 unaffiliated voters.
Bates said the state party sent an email out following the April 15 primary filing deadline to see if anyone wanted to be nominated by the party.
"It's always intrigued me," he said.