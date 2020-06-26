Beekeeping buzzing along in Southern Maryland

With summer, beekeeping will see an increase in demand in Southern Maryland — at least until the autumn months bring a chill back to the air.
Stefano Briguglio, owner of La Plata-based beekeeping company Azure B Apiaries, said during the busy beekeeping months of March through October, he does approximately three or four hive removals a week.
“The amount of honeybee work I have done over the years has exponentially increased,” Briguglio said. “With beekeeping, the popularity has really increased over the last 10 or 15 years. With that increase comes a lot of new beekeepers and swarms.”
He told The Enterprise that during the late autumn and winter months — to keep him occupied and his operation afloat — he focuses mainly on making equipment and selling beeswax.
“Most beekeepers, myself included, have the winter months off. During that time, I focus on different aspects of the business,” Briguglio said on the seasonal nature of the beekeeping business. “I accumulate a large quantity of wax. All that wax is rendered down into a pretty usable block form, which I then sell to people who want to make cosmetics.”
He warned that swarms of bees can easily be hidden in any number of crevices.
“The swarm is looking for a nesting site — a cavity of space,” Briguglio said on the randomness of hive locations. “That can be anywhere they can gain access into. They like to get in there and build. … Typically, you’ll see them out on a tree or a fence grouped in a cluster.”
He said that during the coronavirus pandemic he worked mainly on preparation for the upcoming season.
“Not really any adjustments. This is a pretty typical year for me. Honeybee removals are pretty much in line with beekeeping season,” he said on the business’ viability during the state of emergency. “The only adjustments I have made is building equipment — as in beehives — fast enough to accommodate the growth.”
He explained that, over the past few years, a demand for his beekeeping services in Southern Maryland has increased. “It is steady work. … My biggest challenge is accommodating the bees,” he said.
Monique Cronk, owner of Two Hens Feed, Seeds and Bees in Park Hall, said the interest in beekeeping has increased over the last few years.
She participates in beekeeping classes and the number of signups went from 10 people to 15 last year.
“Then there’s a lot of other people that are doing instructional beekeeping classes,” the Great Mills resident said.
Cronk said people are figuring out the ins and outs of beekeeping. Some are just interested and others see it more of a necessity. There’s also a concern about the lack of pollinators and bees’ existence.
“Wild honeybees are not in abundance anymore,” she said.
On a positive note, Cronk said the coronavirus pandemic has not hurt the business nor the bees. The nectar is flowing and she cannot keep her raw honey on the shelves.
“The bees don’t know there’s a pandemic,” she said.
The Two Hens store owner suspected the pandemic has inspired people to eat more natural, like raw honey, and eggs straight from the chicken. And she hopes it is not just a trend.
Briguglio said during the early months of spring — March and April — he sells bees to beekeepers who are starting their operations — a revenue generator for the initial months.
He also sells beeswax, which is frequently used for producing cosmetic products.
Josh Calo, owner of Sol Nectar, a honeybee swarm removal service and farm based in St. Leonard, said beekeeping season is now picking up for most, but he works year round to sustain his operation.
“I’m working bees year round. The average backyard beekeeper’s season in the springtime really picks up late March or early April. ... It can still be pretty cold,” Calo said. “I’m managing the bees from a greater-than-my-own aviary perspective. I might micromanage, as compared to what the typical hobbyist beekeeper would.”
Calo told The Enterprise keeping bees alive is his biggest challenge during the winter; the bees need a sufficient quantity of honey to survive. In Southern Maryland, unlike some other areas, bees stay active during the winter months.
“The main thing is honey. … If you are active, you are consuming resources. … They put up the honey as a means to feed themselves when natural forage isn’t available,” Calo said. “We have this ebb and flow type winter. … Our winter is unseasonably warm. … The bees end up staying active.”
Calo compared the bees’ amassing and consumption of resources during the winter months to a bodybuilder’s consumption of resources — an absolute necessity to sustain and proceed.
“Just like a giant bodybuilder who has to be downing two or three chickens to maintain that mass, my main thing is to check those bees to make sure they don’t run out of food,” Calo said.
He explained that this year was different operationally because the weather in the early months of the year was fluctuating. “It can still be pretty cold in March. This spring was really weird. It was warm, cold; warm, cold; warm, cold; well into May really.”
Calo explained that the uncertainty over the last few months with regard to the “scarcity” of resources has been his main focus at the farm.
He explained that because the farm produces varied resources, more people become interested in obtaining what is ultimately produced.
“You see people running for toilet paper,” Calo said about the scavenging for resources over the past few months. “I try to raise my own food: chickens, eggs and bees. A bunch of people who weren’t normally interested in this type of thing became very interested.”
He added that people were paranoid about what could or could not be done during the initial outbreak, but added there is always an upside to the negatives. “You are betting that somebody is going to suffer and you can capitalize on that,” he said.
Calo predicted the new normal postpandemic way of life may be people realizing they cannot rely solely on the economic and agricultural system in society; self-reliance may become a key factor.
“In the long run, it will be better for beekeeping,” Calo predicted. “It’ll get beekeeping to be [a necessity.] That’s how it used to be. …We expect that we are going to go to Walmart and food is going to be on the shelf. When that is not the case, people panic. … In the long run it’ll help, but in the short term it is hurting.”
Staff writer Kristen Griffith
contributed to this report.
Twitter: @MDunlopSOMD