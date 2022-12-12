A Brass Tap Beer Bar and Kitchen is preparing to open in California sometime in the coming months.
Business owners Michael, Josephine and Candace Snavely received a 90-day conditional liquor license from the St. Mary's Alcohol and Beverage Board on Dec. 8.
Michael Snavely said they are planning to renovate the former Cafe Rio Mexican restaurant in the St. Mary's Marketplace near Harris-Teeter.
He said they bought a franchise for the three-county Southern Maryland area along with one for Clark County, Nev.
The Tampa-based company has 42 locations in 14 states, he said.
The California location would have 42 taps of craft beer and cider along with bottled beer and serve a "pub menu."
It would have seating for 80 people indoors and 34 outside.
The business typically has a 54% to 46% split between alcohol and food sales based on cost of items sold, he said.
Michael Snavely and his wife currently live in Las Vegas, but he noted that he graduated from St. Mary's Ryken High School and plans on moving back to the area. Their daughter currently lives in the area.
He said they likely would have to come back for another extension because they haven't done any renovations yet. They were waiting to sign a lease after getting conditional liquor license approval, he said.
New Year's permits issued
The board approved permits for OCI Pizza King in Piney Point and Seabreeze Restaurant in Oakville that will allow them to stay open from 2 to 6 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. The businesses must supply free food and not allow carryout sales during those hours.
Violations noted
The board approved violations and fines for the following people: Monica Leann Adkins, Big Dog's Paradise Bar in Mechanicsville, $150; Brian Louis Adkins, $1,000 with $500 suspended; Big Dog's Paradise Bar; Kaylah Laveatta Brown, $50, St. Mary's Landing Steakhouse; Kim Poh Seow, $500, St. Mary's Landing Steakhouse.
Seow told the board that the steakhouse closed in October.
Still searching
Board administrator Tamara Hildebrand said the agency is still looking for a vehicle for inspector Kevin Hall and hopes they will able to procure one in the new year.
Responding to a question from a board member about the delay, Hildebrand said, "You can't get blood from a stone." She cited supply issues.
Hildebrand noted the board would have to approve the fiscal 2024 budget next year.