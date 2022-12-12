Ryken grad plans to open business

Michael T. Snavely addresses the St. Mary's County Alcohol and Beverage Board on Dec. 8. 

 Screenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean

A Brass Tap Beer Bar and Kitchen is preparing to open in California sometime in the coming months.

Business owners Michael, Josephine and Candace Snavely received a 90-day conditional liquor license from the St. Mary's Alcohol and Beverage Board on Dec. 8. 


