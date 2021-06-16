As the long-overwhelmed ambulance network goes through reforms, with supplemental, paid staff rolling in, St. Mary’s County rescue squads are still seeing some issues with staffing shortages, especially at the north end of the county.
The concerns over EMS staffing are mounting following a county commissioner’s online posting of north county dispatches which required units from Baden in Prince George’s to respond to Charlotte Hall.
On top of traditional ambulance volunteers, a paid contractor now fills some spots as needed, and temporary, hourly county employees fill some gaps. The county’s emergency services department is still in the process of hiring 16 full-time EMS workers, paid for by the ambulance billing fund.
“We’re still not quite there, because it’s tough to find applicants,” Walker said. The county is also competing with neighboring counties with hiring paid EMS positions.
The choke on ambulance volunteers is not new, as volunteer numbers have declined nationally for years.
“The volunteer system isn’t as strong as it used to be,” Steve Walker, St. Mary’s emergency services director, said, and although he is not sure specifically why volunteer numbers have dwindled, COVID-19 also added exacerbated EMS struggles with volunteers.
Commissioner John O’Connor (R), who was against cutting the proposed full-time EMS positions down to 16 from 38 and posted online about the ventures from Prince George’s to St. Mary’s, said he and Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) met with emergency services on Tuesday to discuss the issue.
O’Connor said on Wednesday that the contractor and hourly paid positions, which are funded by grant money expiring next month, were simply “not meeting the need” at the county’s eight rescue squads.
“The 38 [employees are] needed because we’re plugging in the holes with contractor, temporary employees and overtime,” he said, adding that emergency services employees worked just under 242 overtime hours last pay period.
On top of that, “Mechanicsville didn’t have an ambulance at all last weekend,” O’Connor said.
Morgan said on Wednesday that in Mechanicsville, the next “six or so” stations that are called after the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad are in Charles and Prince George’s, before looping back to St. Mary’s.
“I thought that was just weird in the way the system is designed,” he said.
Morgan said that right now, as companies transition to include paid staff, “there’s still a lot of confusion” as to how much staffing, and from which sources, is necessary.
He said officials will have to see how it plays out when full-time staff are hired.
“I feel comfortable that they’re working on a better plan, but no plan is perfect,” he said.
Commissioner Randy Guy (R) said at Tuesday’s meeting that it was a “quick” turnaround to get hiring letters out to potential full-time employees, having expected it to take months to go through the hiring process.
“If we can’t get the contract or the hourly employees set up, then we’ll go more” full time, he said.
Commissioners are notified when it takes 15 minutes or more for an ambulance to be dispatched, whenever there is a failure and an ambulance can’t be dispatched, and whenever mutual aid from other counties is needed.
Walker said gathering data on average response times is “a little bit challenging” as the county’s computer-aided dispatch system is “very antiquated.”
“It’s not as easy as I’d like to say it is,” he said.
