The Bethune Educational Center in Bushwood will be sold by a real estate agent, St. Mary's commissioners decided Tuesday, as the property still sits dormant after the county's plan to sell to its lowest bidder, a former commissioner, failed following his death.
The school property, which was built in 1961, came into the county's arms from the board of education after the building, which was most recently used to house the public school system's IT department after the school closed in 1992, finally closed its doors in 2017.
It was going to be sold to former Democratic commissioner William "Eddie" Bailey, who was the high bidder at $250,000 when the county was auctioning off the property.
However, Bailey fell ill, and died last December. His family decided against following through with the purchase.
"There was a question of whether or not his heirs were going to follow through with it, then a fire took place, and, I think, knocked out some of his vehicles," County Attorney David Weiskopf said at Tuesday's meeting.
"Just use a real estate agent. Get it off your plate, let them deal with it," Commissioner John O'Connor (R) said.
"Put it out with a realtor," Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said. "That property is kind of unique, it has a lot of road frontage, it goes right down to the corner of [Route] 238 and [Route] 242."
"It's just an obsolete building unless you want to do a school," he said, also noting a church group is looking for a spot to place a building.
Bus rides free next week
Also during Tuesday's county commissioners' business meeting, the department of public works and transportation announced that in honor of National Transportation Week, STS Bus rides will be free next week, from May 10 to May 16.
The all-day free rides are "important, for someone who's never ridden the STS, to give them a chance to do that," public works Director John Deatrick said at Tuesday's meeting.
There will also be STS passenger appreciation items on Monday and Tuesday, public works Deputy Director Allison Swint said.
The county's bus system will also have free rides again on National "Dump the Pump" day on June 17, when other transit systems across the country hold free rides.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners approved a new GPS base station to be installed at the circuit courthouse in Leonardtown, which will be managed by a private company but provide data to the county that will help collect stormwater facility elevations.