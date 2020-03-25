Bill gives General Assembly more power over budget

Some St. Mary’s delegates have differing opinions on a bill passed in the House last Wednesday regarding the state budget and how funds are allocated.
Senate Bill 1028 is “proposing an amendment to the Maryland Constitution authorizing the General Assembly to increase or add executive department items in the budget bill, provided that the total of the appropriation for the executive department approved by the General Assembly does not exceed the total proposed for the executive department by the governor, submitting the amendment to the qualified voters of the state at the next general election to be held in Nov. 2020 for adoption or rejection,” according to the General Assembly website.
In other words, the bill is a ballot initiative for November which would ask people in Maryland whether or not the General Assembly should be able to appropriate the money in their budget after approved.
Matt Morgan told The Enterprise last Wednesday morning this “balanced budget amendment” was “not on anyone’s radar” and the current “process has worked for over 100 years.”
The governor has authority over the budget since the General Assembly has bankrupted the state twice before, once in 1950 and again in 1960, according to Morgan, but this bill would give legislators the ability to reallocate money when normally money not used would be put in the rainy day fund by a governor’s direction.
“They are jamming over 141 people in the House to pass this crap that will change a lot of things, Morgan said.
Morgan is “deeply concerned,” he said, with the bill, which passed during Wednesday’s session, the last session until possibly the end of May due to early adjournment, a precaution taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the state.
He said the public hearing for the bill “which no one in the public was allowed to attend” took place late Tuesday night, “when nobody was watching,” and called the move “sneaky.”
Morgan also claimed the legislation “kicks in 2024,” when state funding for Kirwan is supposed to run out and suggested the bill was the “only way to pay for Kirwan,” which passed with an overwhelming majority.
Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) said last week the bill would not allow the General Assembly to exceed the budget set by the governor, so it does not mean more money would be spent.
“The bill was passed on the last day but most bills are passed on the last day,” he said.
Crosby claimed the change has bipartisan support as it “has been proposed in the past by Democrat and Republican delegates and senators.”
He mentioned legislators are simply “asking permission from voters” for the amendment to the Maryland Constitution, even though they didn’t have to.
Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) said “right now they get the budget from the governor, the General Assembly balances it and we can’t make additions, only subtractions,” but the bill would give the General Assembly the authorization to move line budget items, add items or increase appropriations made by the governor.
He said he did not support the bill, especially “in the middle of a pandemic” and “on the doorstep of a recession,” that “clearly needs to be taken very seriously.”
There are potential impacts of “writing a blank check,” he said, including increasing taxes to cover the cost.
