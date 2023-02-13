Indecent exposure is often predatory behavior, particularly when the target is a child, and a crime that warrants increased punishment when a juvenile is the one to witness the act, say backers of a bill to up the penalties for exposing yourself to a minor.

House Bill 212 has bipartisan support, making sponsors Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) and Del. Jesse Pippy (R-Frederick) optimistic that it will pass this time around, after it failed in the Senate last year. The bill, titled Indecent Exposure Within the Sight of a Minor, was cross-filed in the Senate as Senate Bill 208, where it is sponsored by Sen. Jack Bailey (R- St. Mary’s, Calvert).