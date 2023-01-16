A Mechanicsville man who tried to run over his girlfriend and also fractured the nose and eye socket of a man and knocked out several of his teeth was sentenced to 10 years in the department of corrections on Jan. 9.
Logan Garrett Blado, 23, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis in a St. Mary's courtroom to two 10-year terms with all time suspended on one of them. Each term was for one misdemeanor assault. Two felony assault charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
On Feb. 12, 2022, police responded to Brudergarten Bar on Duke Street in Leonardtown for the report of an assault. Phillip Dewain Harclerode was in the rear parking lot with a severe injury to his face, according to a charging document.
Harclerode couldn't remember what happened but was transported to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, were he was treated for his injuries.
As part of Stanalonis' order, Blado was ordered to have no contact with Harclerode.
Richard Alonzo, bar manager, said he saw the victim duck a punch. Alonzo walked away to call police and that's when the assault happened, the charging document states.
Steve Long said he saw a man punch someone in the face and flee in a gold SUV.
Upon his arrest, police found Blado's right hand wrapped when he was at his residence.
Stanalonis reserved 90 days for Harclerode to file for restitution.
On May 7, 2022, a witness saw a gold Chrysler Pacifica attempt to run over a woman on Route 5 and Pinewood Lane in Mechanicsville.
The woman, identified as Amanda Nicole Pease, yelled to the witness, "He tried to kill me, I'm pregnant," the charging document states.
Mud "flew" into the air when the Chrysler sped off, the witness said, and the woman ran into a nearby yard.
Another witness said the Chrysler stopped again, and the man, identified as Blado, grabbed the woman by the hair and arms to try to force her into the vehicle. The woman resisted and fled on foot again.
Blado told the second witness, "I'm going to kill this b----," according to the charging document.
Pease, who was identified as Blado's girlfriend, was uncooperative with police, according to the document.
Blado was given credit for 247 days in jail and ordered to complete an anger management course.