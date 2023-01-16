Blado

Logan Garrett Blado

 St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

A Mechanicsville man who tried to run over his girlfriend and also fractured the nose and eye socket of a man and knocked out several of his teeth was sentenced to 10 years in the department of corrections on Jan. 9. 

Logan Garrett Blado, 23, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis in a St. Mary's courtroom to two 10-year terms with all time suspended on one of them. Each term was for one misdemeanor assault. Two felony assault charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. 


Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews