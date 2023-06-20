It was only fitting that a brisk wind was in effect during the 37th annual Flag Day event June 14 at the St. Mary's County governmental center in Leonardtown.
“What began as a humble event in 1986,” emcee and Commissioners President Randy Guy (R) said, “has become an annual community celebration recognizing our patriotic heritage.”
The event featured local dignitaries, the awarding of several proclamations, musical numbers, a parade of various color guards and more than 60 flags whipping in the wind.
“I don’t have a proclamation, but I have a testimonial,” Naval Air Station Patuxent River Commanding Officer Capt. Derrick Kingsley said. “I’ve had the pleasure and honor of serving our country and that flag for 27 years and I’m damn proud to be here.”
The event marks the date in 1777 when the Continental Congress adopted the stars and stripes as the official flag of the United States. Both President Wilson, in 1916, and President Coolidge, in 1927, issued proclamations asking for June 14 to be observed as the National Flag Day. But it wasn’t until Aug. 3, 1949, that Congress approved the national observance, and President Harry Truman signed it into law, according to information on the holiday posted by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Kayla Williams, who attended on behalf of Gov. Wes Moore (D), read a proclamation that stated that the flag is a “recognized symbol of freedom in the world today and continues to invoke feelings of patriotism, honor and resolve among our nation’s citizens as a symbol of our democracy and freedom.”
“I love flag day and I think this is one of the better events that St. Mary’s County puts on,” Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary's) said. “I think events like this kind of remind people how things used to be and how it’s OK to be patriotic and it gives comfort.”
Morgan added that the event is “not really celebrated” elsewhere in the state.
“It’s a chance to get together to remember what the flag actually stands for,” American Legion Post 221 Commander Dan Ion said. “We have other holidays to remember our independence and everything else, but it’s a good day to get everybody together and just remember what the flag actually stands for. Everyone remembers Veterans Day and Memorial Day, so Flag Day is probably the lesser known, and kind of gets swept under [the rug].”
“I really do [find it gets overlooked], so I’ve been talking it up all day at the nursing home making them aware of Flag Day,” said Gail Murdock, a veteran and past commander of American Legion Post 221 who represented the Legion in Annapolis and testified for veterans’ benefits. “I remember my comrades every day. It’s very important to recognize the service people gave to this country. A lot of them gave their lives for this country.”
The event was highlighted by the burning of 813 flags by the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Company 1. Another 200 flags were handed over by Boy Scout Kaden Stofferahn, who built flag collection boxes at the Leonardtown Post Office and Leonard's Grant community center for his Eagle Scout Award. Those will be burned next year.
Mike Barbour, who is a past commander of Legion Post 221, said there are an additional eight locations — senior centers, American Legion Post 221 and Snead’s Ace Hardware in Leonardtown and Charlotte Hall — where people can drop off unserviceable flags.
Barbour described flags that need to be disposed as unduly faded, frayed, torn, ripped or soiled. He said it is “up to the judgement of the person who owns the flag,” and added flags can be washed but advised citizens to learn the do's and don’ts of flying American flags.
“I don’t know if people are intentionally doing it, but just flying the flag” without following official guidelines is wrong, he said, referring to flag codes that dictate heights of flags and poles among other rules.
Barbour also heads up the Flags for First Graders program, which this year gave out American flags, wooden holders, special rulers and an 18-page booklet to 1,351 St. Mary’s County school students.
