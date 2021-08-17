By a 4-0 vote without public discussion, the St. Mary's County Alcohol and Beverage Board approved an alcohol delivery policy for businesses during its Aug. 12 meeting.
The policy is in accord and in response to House Bill 12 and Senate Bill 205, enabling legislation the Maryland General Assembly passed earlier this year allowing localities to approve such policies.
The board held off a while in establishing the policy, in spite of requests and complaints about it from several businesses. The previous policy, which was related to COVID-19, expired July 1.
During the board's July 8 meeting, Roger Buckler, owner of Betty Russell’s Bar in Valley Lee, presented a petition with 12 signatures from businesses requesting that such a policy be adopted.
Also during the July 8 meeting, board chair David Willenborg noted that the policy would not allow delivery of a six-pack of beer, only a cocktail or two, for example.
In other news, the board approved several 90-day permits for temporary outdoor seating for businesses.
Businesses approved for extensions include The Rex pub, Antoinette's Garden cafe, Social Coffeehouse and Cocktail Bar, and Sweetbay Restaurant and Bar, all in Leonardtown, as well as ABC Liquors and Lounge in California.
Questioned about a vehicle striking some of the items outside his business earlier this year, Social Coffeehouse owner Sean Coogan said the town is trying to slow down traffic on Fenwick Street. He noted the town put up a stop sign.