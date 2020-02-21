The amount of money the St. Mary’s school system planned to ask the county commissioners was a little too high for school board members’ comfort.
That’s why they spent Wednesday morning recommending adjustments to the proposed fiscal 2021 budget to bring down the requested asking price.
The superintendent has proposed a $234.6 million budget, and originally expected and requested $113.1 million from the state of Maryland, but received notice the school system would only be funded $111.4 million. As a result, the original $113.8 million request to the county went up to $115.6 million. That’s $9.3 million more than last year’s request — a number Superintendent Scott Smith is not comfortable with.
“That’s, I believe, a fairly unworkable number,” he said.
The goal was to lessen the asking price to the county back down to $113 million, or $7 million more than the previous year. Still high, Smith said, but better. The superintendent said he had his staff “find items that could be addressed with this year’s money.”
Tammy McCourt, the assistant superintendent of fiscal services and human resources, went through each category showing what was recommended.
The special education category had a recommendation to remove the new special education social worker/behavioral mental health professional from the budget. Karin Bailey, chair of the school board, said she is in support of that because she thinks money from the Kirwan Commission, an initiative to fund Maryland public schools, would pay for it.
The special education department originally requested $20 million including five new teachers, five new paraeducators, the social worker and a new secretary, as well as two new grant-funded teachers and two new grant-funded paraeducators. School board member Rita Weaver, who was not present at the meeting but had her comments read by Bailey, suggested having only four new budget-funded teachers and four new budget-funded paraeducators. She and Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, also suggested cutting the proposed new secretary position.
“The first thing that gets cuts out of budget are support positions,” Smith said, adding how much work is required in the department and how helpful a secretary can be.
McCourt had a few recommended reductions for the transportation department, like operations of bus contracts, stipends, maintenance and installing Synovia, a GPS technology.
“That one makes me uncomfortable — reductions in bus contracts. After all we heard,” Allen said.
“None of this has to be salaries of drivers and attendants,” Smith responded.
McCourt added that the bus contracts would still include an increase over what they are now.
Bailey wanted to remind everyone “hourly rates are not determined by the school system. That should be the headline.” The bus contractors set salaries for their drivers.
The evening high school and the after school programs were recommended to be removed from the budget, assuming funding can be found later through budget savings next year.
“No one is suggesting it’s going away,” Bailey said.
Board member Mary Washington said the evening school should be a top priority when they discuss its funding again, adding that it contributes to the high graduation rates in St. Mary’s.
The operation of plant budget is requesting $18.4 million including 10 new safety and security positions. McCourt said staff is recommending to phase in the 10 employees, instead of starting all of them on July 1.
Smith said all the recommended adjustments would save $2 million, lowering the ask to an increase of $7.3 million. “Still an exceptionally large ask to our county commissioners,” he said.
In the past, the public schools would receive a 4% increase annually from the county, Smith said.
“Over the past five years, we have not seen that,” he said, adding that the increases have been 2% or less. “The money is there. It’s a question of allocating that money.”
