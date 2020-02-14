School board members were relieved to see an item about Leonardtown High School’s auditorium seats on their meeting agenda Wednesday.
Kim Howe, the school system’s director of capital planning, told them her department is working to replace the seats. The total project is expected to cost $245,556.
“It’s been a long time in the works,” she said at a school board meeting on Wednesday.
Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, said she was happy this was coming forward, as someone who has sat in those seats for various events, noting “the abuse they have suffered through those 42 years.” She mentioned when one person shifts in a seat, the entire row wiggles.
Howe said the seats are original to the building. They are made of wood with wooden arm rests and the majority are 16 and 19 inches wide; however, commonly used standards today are 20 to 22 inches.
She said they are working with Hussey Quattro Classic Seats to provide chairs made of contoured foam, 21 inches wide with wooden armrests and will match the school’s blue color scheme. The number of seats will drop from 764 to 703, and construction is expected from June 3 to Aug. 20 this summer.
The seats were first installed in 1978 when Leonardtown High, the county’s newest public high school, opened. They were not changed during the school’s renovations in 2002 due to insufficient funding.
The project includes patching and painting the concrete floor, replacing the carpet and installing a new aisle-way of lighting.
“I’m very happy this is being done because it’s much needed,” Naggena Ohri, student member of the school board and a Leoanardtown student, said.
Board member Mary Washington asked if Howe considered using tablet arm chairs for some of the seating in case the auditorium is used for lectures, like in colleges. Howe said some seats in the back do have the tablets, but said they often break.
Allen asked if they thought to salvage the chairs. Howe responded that the old chairs will belong to the contractor, which contributed to the lower price.
Board member Rita Weaver joked Allen could have used the chairs for a home theater. Allen kidded back that she could only do that if she were watching a very short film.
Howe said the students are “eager and excited” for the new seats. As a Leonardtown High alumna and parent of children who attended the school, she can also remember how challenging it was to sit there for a long time.
“We will hold long memories of the time spent in those seats,” Superintendent Scott Smith said.
