Snow Hill Park in northern St. Mary's County is starting to gain momentum after the county commissioners voted to approve a master plan at a meeting Tuesday in Leonardtown.
The 163.3-acre park, which is located at 26590 S. Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville, will have beach amenities with a new pavilion, playground, hammock grove and restrooms as well as nature, walking and wetland trails.
The county bought the property from a private owner in 2017.
A kayak and boat launch on the Patuxent River along with a new park entrance are included in the first phase of the plan.
“The issue out there is depth of water. It’s too shallow to get close,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said. “Anything we do as far as boat launches we need some type of dredging. When will that happen?”
“That will happen concurrently with the boat ramp work,” said Paul Rhodes of A Morton Thomas & Associates, who attended the meeting virtually. Rhodes said a depth of 4 feet would be dredged.
“We need to allow boats to get into the channel … and also some walls along the side of the boat ramp will be constructed to prevent sand and silt from migrating back in to boat ramp area,” he added.
Hewitt said he was very familiar with the area. “We need to make sure that design will hold up to Mother Nature’s winds,” he said.
Commissioner Scott Ostrow (R) asked if the area would need to be dredged annually, to which Rhodes answered, “Not dredged, just checked.”
“I know I’m beating this boat ramp to death,” Hewitt said, “but I just don’t see the benefit to spending money on it until we dredge that area down there. Where are we with [Maryland Department of Natural Resources] approval?”
“DNR is who provided the study on how much needed to be dredged at that property,” Project Manager Christi Bishop said, “and they’ve been at every step of the design process as well.”
“I’ll ask a more direct question: Can people unload boats there next year?” Hewitt asked.
“We’re hoping so,” Rhodes said.
Regarding the park entrance, Hewitt noted that “many people have reached out to me about the difficulty of that particular entrance and how the sight lines are so poor, especially if you’re going to be towing something. The key is safety.”
“I do like that we’re not going to open the boat ramp until we get these line of sight issues fixed,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said.
Chaptico Wharf upgrades approved
The commissioners approve a fiscal 2025 Waterway Improvement Fund Grant application on behalf of the county's Department of Recreation and Parks in the amount of $199,000 for the Chaptico Wharf Pier improvements.
Improvements will include the replacement of caps, stringers, decking and sheathing, and Art Shepherd, XXXXXXXx, said the grant will “cover the entire cost of the project.”
Hewitt spoke about public boat ramps and said one of his constituents in Clarkes Landing had concerns of residents dumping trash in county dumpsters.
“We need to do some kind of signage that allows people to know we don’t want it. There’s a fine for doing it and if we have to we’ll put a camera up to see who’s doing it,” he said.
“We’re disappointed in the fact that we have several dumpsters where citizens are utilizing those at different spots,” said Shepherd, who added he would put up signs at Clarkes Landing.
Commissioner Mike Alderson Jr. (R) added he’d like to see increased patrols during weekends when construction is underway at local ramps and piers.
“We found out during COVID that we had a lot of popularity at our waterfronts and we had to come up with some real quick management plans,” Shepherd said.
Budget calendar OK’d
The board also approve its calendar year 2024 meeting schedule and accepted the fiscal year 2025 budget calendar as presented.
There will be nine budget work sessions between Nov. 28, 2023, and May 14, 2024, and a public hearing April 23 next year at Leonardtown High School. The budget will be sent to finance staff on June 3, 2024.
“This is in my mind possibly the most important meeting of the whole budget session,” Colvin said, “and I don’t think we as commissioners take advantage of it enough. This is our real chance to offer guidance before anyone gets started in the process and what we’re expecting and what we’re looking for.”
