Snow Hill Park in northern St. Mary's County is starting to gain momentum after the county commissioners voted to approve a master plan at a meeting Tuesday in Leonardtown.

The 163.3-acre park, which is located at 26590 S. Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville, will have beach amenities with a new pavilion, playground, hammock grove and restrooms as well as nature, walking and wetland trails.


  

