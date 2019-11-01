On Tuesday, the St. Mary’s commissioners approved a short extension to the boat ramp and parking easement memorandum of understanding at the Cape St. Mary’s Marina for a six-month term, from November through April 2020.
In November of 1994, the county entered into a boat ramp and parking easement with the marina. The 25-year agreement expired yesterday.
The easement allowed public access to the existing boat ramp and parking on areas of the Cape St. Mary’s Marina property. The owner of the marina recently expressed a desire to enter into a new boat ramp and parking easement with the commissioners.
Within the term, county staff will negotiate terms with the property owner and make initial recommendations to commissioners no later than March of 2020, one month prior to the expiration of the addendum, according to meeting documents.
Within the addendum, the commissioners agree to indemnify, defend and hold harmless the property owner and those working under the property owner’s authority. All other terms of the 1994 easement will remain the same.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said people are concerned with the few number of access points to the ramp.
Arthur Shepherd, director of recreation and parks, told the commissioners the ramp needs repair, but future updates are to be determined.
Commissioner John O’ Connor (R) expressed concerns of a volunteer fire department near the marina over the limited access to the roadway for emergency services. “At a minimum, we can do something about that,” he said.
The commissioners also approved a budget amendment to realign salary and fringe budget accounts for fiscal year 2020.
Quarterly throughout the year, the county finance department will perform a salary analysis to determine the ongoing salary and fringe needs of the departments and elected officials.
The quarterly analysis resulted in the budget amendment to realign salary and fringe accounts as needed by county departments to fund through the end of fiscal year with excess budget authority being transferred to the commissioners’ emergency reserve.
Although the county budget was approved in May, the commissioners realigned $142,529 to personnel accounts and transferred $666,615 to the commissioners emergency reserve.
The realignment of the county’s personnel account reflects savings and shortfalls attributed to employee vacancies, turnovers, health insurance changes and several other adjustments up to Sept. 30, and includes projected costs until the end of the year.
Jeannett Cudmore, chief officer of finance for the county, recommended the restoration of baseline reductions of approximately $100,000 for the radio maintenance account for restorations and approximately $30,000 for human resource purposes, such as liability insurance.
It was realized that the money for these two items should not have been reduced, Cudmore said.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) asked if there were any surprises that the commissioners were unaware of, with finance department staff answering no.
