A boatswain's mate who works at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station recently helped save the life of a library patron in Lexington Park.
According to a press release from the Navy, Charles O. Yeboah was at the Lexington Park library on Jan. 3 studying for a medical college admissions test when he noticed a man in distress.
Yeboah said a man in his late 20s or early 30s lost consciousness abruptly. The man's hands were clenched and his face began turning blue, the release states.
Yeboah said he yelled for staff to call 911. He checked to make sure the man's airway was clear. With the help of a librarian, Yeboah was able to get the man onto the floor. The man had a weak pulse and irregular breathing.
The library provided Narcan, which was administered to the man twice with an interval of a few minutes. The man's eyes started twitching, Yeboah said.
Then an emergency medical technician arrived and gave the man oxygen. After 5 minutes of receiving oxygen, the man regained "full consciousness," according to the release.
"The EMTs were grateful that we took all first aid necessary steps to sustain his life before they arrived on the scene," Yeboah said. "It feels great to be in a position to save a life, knowing that he will be able to meet his family again."
Yeboah is the leading petty officer of the fuels division at the Navy base. He is responsible for the daily operation and maintenance of the fuel farm and ensuring that all safety procedures are followed.
"Of all the [fuel handlers] I've seen come through here in the past three or four years, he's been the best one yet," Tony Ramirez, fuels director at the base, said. "I'm not surprised that he was able to save a life."