The mother of a slain 16-year-old Leonardtown boy recently filed a civil lawsuit against the state trooper who took her son's life last year.
Kristee Ann Boyle filed the suit against Trooper Joseph Charles Azzari Jr. on April 12, about a year after her son, Peyton Alexander Ham, was shot and killed outside his Leonardtown home.
In the suit, Boyle asks for $5 million in damages and $5 million in punitive damages, plus attorney's fees and interest. It was filed in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt by her attorney, Chris Longmore of Lexington Park.
On May 17, Azzari's attorneys, Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and assistant attorneys general Phillip Pickus and Amy E. Hott, asked for 60 additional days to respond to the suit, without objection by Longmore. The response would be due July 18.
An investigation last year by the St. Mary's County State's Attorney's Office following the shooting determined Azzari was not at fault.
On April 13, 2021, Ham made two 911 calls reporting a suspicious man with a gun at his residence at 1:21 and 1:23 p.m., the report stated. It also stated that Ham had a replica handgun designed to shoot BB-style projectiles when the trooper approached, as well as a knife.
In Boyle's suit, which was served on Azzari on April 27, she demands a jury trial.
Among other things, the suit states that Azzari arrived on scene next door to the boy's home and did not activate his in-car camera.
Azzari then fired two rounds of shots at Ham, 11 times in the first round, one of which struck Ham in the right arm, according to the suit.
Some 57 seconds after he began firing, Azzari was within 15 to 25 feet of Ham, who was on his knees. At that time, Azzari fired four more shots at Ham, striking him multiple times, according to the suit. At that time, Ham collapsed face first.
The suit states that Azzari fired the first and second rounds "willfully, deliberately, maliciously and with reckless regard for the safety" of Ham and several area homes.
The suit notes that Ham's step-grandmother and step-aunt were "within feet of the incident and yelling to stop Azzari from fatally shooting" Ham.
"Azzari's use of unreasonable, unnecessary and excessive force violated Ham's constitutional rights and was not objectively reasonable in light of the circumstances," according to the suit.
Boyle claims that Azzari violated the Fourth and 14th amendments to the U.S. Constitution by shooting and killing her son. Those amendments protect against unreasonable search and seizure and provide for due process.
The suit accused Azzari of excessive force, assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.