The St. Mary's county health officer explained what would happen if a person tested positive for COVID-19 while in school.
Dr. Meena Brewster was invited to a St. Mary’s public schools virtual town hall on Wednesday to explain quarantine, isolation and contact tracing.
She said those who tested positive for the novel coronavirus should isolate for at least 10 days since the start of having symptoms. Isolation should begin on the day they took the test if an asymptomatic patient tests positive.
The local health department tracks down those who were in close contact, or within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes, with a person who tested positive for the virus. Brewster said those who were in contact should quarantine for at least 14 days and be tested within 48 hours.
The health officer said if a person is unable to separate from others, like a child from a parent, the quarantine is prolonged another 14 days after completing the isolation period.
Superintendent Scott Smith said he heard others say, “We want kids back in school,” however, he said, “A lot of that rests in your hands.”
Brewster said face coverings and physical distancing are two strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The amount of people contacted for tracing could rise if those restrictions are not being met.
If an outbreak occurs in the schools, Brewster said measures such as early dismissals and quarantining students and staff could be a result.
Middle schools started distributing technology and materials this week. Distribution for elementary and high school is Aug. 24 to 28. On Aug. 26, students can access their schedules through HAC and the first day of school for students is Aug. 31.
The school system is expected to receive 8,500 laptops in the second week of September, Smith said, adding onto the 9,000 they already have.
He said a grant from the governor’s office will help them give internet access to 453 of the 600 homes without internet. They will also give over 500 hotspots to those waiting to be connected, once they arrive in the next week or two.
Another option, he said, is using the WiFi made available in the school parking lots.
Students will have synchronous and asynchronous learning Mondays through Thursdays, with independent asynchronous learning on Fridays.
Jeff Maher, chief strategic officer, explained a schedule for an elementary schooler will be a mix between synchronous and asynchronous learning.
Lisa Bachner, director of curriculum and instruction said a middle schoolers schedule can differ with classes that take two periods and a designated lunch period. High schoolers will keep their sixth period lunch.
Calvert and Charles County’s school schedules are similar, however, Charles County has independent learning days on Wednesdays instead of Fridays.
Charles also plans to move to in-person classes in five phases while St. Mary’s plans to phase to a hybrid mode after the first quarter.
Charles County school system is providing a laptop for every student before its Aug. 31 start date and have over 100,000 masks for students and staff.
Calvert’s school system said they are creating internet cafes in school gyms and cafeterias for those without access. Every student from grade 3 to grade 12 have their own device. They are still working to provide laptops for the younger students.