St. Mary's County Administrator Rebecca Bolton Bridgett, 56, is retiring effective Feb. 1.
She has been on a medical leave of absence since Dec. 14, 2021, and had a prior medical leave earlier last year.
Bridgett, who has been county administrator since 2013, initiated the Citizens Academy in 2016. The academy is a strategic overview of county department operations, programs and services. The annual nine-week academy provides participants with an understanding of how their government operates.
“Dr. Bridgett is one of the most creative leaders I have ever known," Commissioner President Randy Guy said. "Her ability to assess a situation and build a team of problem-solving people has made St. Mary’s County government strong. Her resiliency is a key factor in the success we’ve seen during the pandemic. It was no small feat to transition county operations to serve our residents through virtual settings and then carefully transition back to more in-person processes. Her rigorous determination to 'keep the train moving' is inspirational. Dr. Bridgett will be deeply missed, and we wish her good health and much happiness in the future.”
During her tenure, Bridgett worked closely with the commissioners to adhere to and advance their primary missions of investment in public safety, education and public infrastructure, a press release states.
Key projects included overseeing a $29.6 million project to renovate and upgrade the jail, along with budget approval and design of multiple district stations for the sheriff’s office.
Other accomplishments included overseeing the planning and building of many county-owned facilities, including the Leonardtown library and Garvey Senior Activity Center, animal shelter and several agricultural facilities, including the Barns at New Market and the Regional Agricultural Center.
Bridgett also maintained county government services during the COVID-19 pandemic, guiding 11 departments and hundreds of employees into successful and productive virtual working environments while providing uninterrupted county services and operations, according to the release.
She also developed the St. Mary’s County Roadmap to Recovery, guiding businesses to restore operations during the pandemic.
Under her leadership, St. Mary’s County operated with sound financial principles, annually maintaining a balanced budget, including the fiscal 2022 budget of $288.6 million. Simultaneously, the county increased bond ratings from Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service and S & P Global.
Prior to coming to St. Mary's, Bridgett, a La Plata native, worked in Charles County, where served as chair and was a member of the school board.
She was director of the Charles County Department of Social Services for over five years. She led daily operations for county human service programs for vulnerable adults and children in that capacity.
During her tenure with the Maryland Department of Human Resources, she was the acting executive director of the Social Services Administration. She regularly reported to the Maryland General Assembly on critical initiatives and was a liaison between central operations and local departments of social service child welfare programs.
Bridgett, who resides in Charlotte Hall, plans to join her husband, Dennis, in retirement while tending to the Bridgett Vines vineyard and winery, county spokeswoman ALisa Casas said in an email.
Bridgett Vines, located at 10210 Old Sycamore Road, was the first licensed winery in Charles County, according to Bridgett Vines' Facebook page, and is home to the Chambourcin, Seyval Blanc and Traminette varietals.
“During my career at St. Mary’s County government, I have had the honor of serving our community and working with the brightest and most resourceful leaders who have an equal passion for public service," Bridgett said in the release. "Together with the commissioners, I believe we have shaped a vibrant government that accurately reflects the character and heritage of St. Mary’s County. It has been my distinct pleasure to serve as county administrator, and I will forever cherish the partnerships and friendships this position has afforded me."
A public reception for Bridgett will be held at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown and a formal retirement ceremony will be held during their business meeting at 9 a.m.
Catherine Pratson, director of human resources, and David Weiskopf, county attorney, will continue to act as co-county administrators during this transition.