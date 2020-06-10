Bringing it down safely

Arson suspect faces charges
An 18-year-old Great Mills man who was arrested on armed robbery and first-degree arson charges in March alleging he robbed a restaurant and burned down a trailer now faces additional charges in Calvert following an investigation which found he allegedly stole a Chevrolet Tahoe, which was used in the commission of those incidents.
The vehicle was allegedly stolen in the early morning hours of March 21 from Chesapeake Beach, and was allegedly used in the spree of incidents Devon Tyler Lee is alleged to have committed on March 24, including a vehicular assault where Lee allegedly “attempted to run over several people” and “purposefully rammed into a passenger vehicle,” totaling the Tahoe.
In addition to two the separate St. Mary’s cases where Lee is charged with armed robbery and first-degree arson along with several traffic charges, Lee was charged in Calvert with several offenses including motor vehicle theft.
Gunshot complaint in Wildewood leads to arrest
A heavily intoxicated man in the area of Wildewood Parkway on Saturday told officers he was thrown out of a car by an unknown male named Chad, who fired a weapon in the area, according to charging papers which say police located a round of ammunition nearby.
Shortly after, officers located a suspect vehicle and stopped Chad William Bowen, 26, of Mechanicsville.
Charging papers say lawmen found a 22-caliber Glock pistol on the floorboard, loaded with the same ammunition found at the scene, with one round in the chamber. Officers arrested Bowen, also alleging he is prohibited from owning firearms. Bowen was charged with reckless endangerment for the gunshot, along with several weapons violations. He was released following a bail review on Monday.
Man, 29, accused of brandishing knife in Lexington Park dispute
A Lexington Park man faces a first-degree assault charge alleging he brandished a knife in an outdoor altercation last Thursday.
Charging papers say William S. Parks, 29, was in a “verbal dispute over the treatment of women” with a man in a front yard off Lee Drive last Thursday afternoon and allegedly drew a “handgun-shaped knife” from his waistband as the two were moving toward each other to fight, allegedly stating “I’m a stabber.”
The men allegedly stopped the altercation when a witness’ 9-year-old child stepped in between the two.
Sheriff posts crime news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no suspect information or other investigative leads. The online reporting system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can access the reporting system by going online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com. When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911. For more information, call 301-475-8008.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.
