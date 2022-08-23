The commissioners approved several funding items during the board's Aug. 23 meeting, but saved the biggest for last.
Several agencies requested chunks of the remaining $3.85 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, which have to be allocated by the end of next year.
One of those requests came from Bob Kelly, director of information technology. He asked for $323,764 for some "middle-mile" and "last-mile" broadband projects.
However, Colvin greatly expanded on the request by making a motion that $3.5 million go toward connecting as many people to broadband internet as possible.
Kelly said about 96% of the county has broadband access currently, and he noted the state's goal is 98% by 2026. Kelly said adding another 300 homes would get the county to the 98% goal.
Colvin asked Kelly how much money it would take to get the remaining 1,342 homes connected. Kelly said it would cost $16 million, noting that the last couple of percentage points are very expensive.
"We still have some easy wins we can get right now," Colvin added.
Kelly noted that 855 homes are within 2,250 feet of being able to connect to broadband. Connecting those homes would cost $8 million, he said.
Kelly said the county is currently working on getting 450 homes connected, and some 1,300-plus homes have been connected in the last two to three years.
O'Connor second Colvin's motion, and Guy voted with them. Hewitt and Morgan voted no.
Colvin said requests from other agencies could be handled during next year's budget process. Some $358,000 in ARPA funds remain unallocated.
Airport diner lease OK'd
In other news, the commissioners unanimously approved a three-year lease with Dana Rebarchick-Blackwell to bring Bird Dog Bistro to the St. Mary's County Regional Airport.
The rental agreement is $316.25 per month for one year with increases of $1.50 per square foot in the second and third years. The business would rent 759 square feet at the terminal.
Allison Swint, airport manager, said the business initially will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Their start date is Thursday, Sept. 1.
Barns at New Market gets help
The commissioner voted unanimously to approve $25,000 for a part-time manager at the Barns at New Market in Charlotte Hall.
The farmers market off Thompson Corner Road, which opened April 9, is doing very well with the new seasonal building at near capacity for vendors on weekends and merchants reporting sales volumes above what was received at the previous site, according to a board document.
The value-added building is not open yet as staff are waiting final equipment delivery and installation.
$85K averts new social conservation fees
The commissioners voted unanimously to spend $85,000 for the soil conservation district office in order to avert new fees or fee increases of 50% to 100%.
Even with the proposed increases, Soil Conservation Director Bruce Young said St. Mary's is "still lower than most other counties," including Calvert and Charles.
He noted that St. Mary's Soil Conservation District has to hire its own staff, whereas Calvert and Charles use county employees.
The commissioners asked Young to bring future fee increase requests to the county during the budget process.
O'Connor noted that, by approving the $85,000, the fee increases will be averted until the next budget cycle.
District 1 station improvements
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve $335,000 to "harden" the first floor of the District 1 sheriff's office station in Charlotte Hall with "force protection." Interim Assistant Sheriff David Yingling called it "a great investment" for district policing longterm.
O'Connor asked when citizens would be able to access the District 1 station as a result of the "hardening." Yingling said the project should take 18 months.
The second floor of the building used to be a visitor's center, Yingling said.