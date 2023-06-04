On this day, at least, a rock took precedence over retail sales figures.
While being carried in her mother’s arms during an interview, Rae Trossbach insisted on holding a several-pound rock.
When not clamoring for a boulder, 2-year-old Rae and her 5-year-old brother Tommy Trossbach help sell various items at the Home Grown Farm Market as part of their small business.
The duo has been selling mums since last fall and added homemade cotton candy in January.
Tommy said selling items “makes me happy” and that he feels important helping out. He said the best part of selling was “helping my grammy,” referring to Abby Trossbach of Dameron.
While clutching her rock, Rae said being involved in the business was “a lot of fun.”
Mother Ashley Morgan said she and life partner JC Trossbach, who is a third-generation farmer, wanted the kids to realize the importance of agriculture.
“We’ve had a huge interest through the generations in the agricultural world and we wanted to continue that along with our children and give them that show of life — growing something and being able to be a part of something like that,” she said. “And a plus side is being able to bring it to market. The whole goal of everything is to show them what it’s like to grow something and be a part of that agricultural community.”
The children’s grandfather, Tom Trossbach, and uncle, Sonny Trossbach, own Trossbach Farms in Dameron.
Last fall, Rae and Tommy helped water and care for 385 mums.
“We sit in the garden and we use soil and water and we put it in the garden and when it grows bigger we actually put it in a pot,” the younger Tommy said. He then added, “We only do them in the warm times, not the cold times.”
“Typically we’ll come home and they’re excited to go out and check on [them],” Morgan said of the family, which lives in California. “And we’ll show that excitement with them.”
Morgan said helping to run a business — the money is put into an account for the kids — is instilling a sense of financial responsibility in the two.
“There are some days [Tommy will] want to buy something at the market so I’ll give him some of his money,” said Morgan, who added that donuts are usually at the top of his wish list. “We’ll encourage him that, once you start selling some things you can go get those things because you’ll have the money.”
Tommy is the CEO of the cotton candy side of things, so it’s his job to decide which flavors to make each weekend.
“He knows the flavors we have so he goes off of that for the most part and picks what he wants,” the mother said.
“We use a cotton candy machine,” said Tommy, who added his favorites are pineapple, orange and blue raspberry. “It takes 20 hours or something [to make it]. It’s a hard job to put it in the container.”
Rae, who is the CFO, said she has to “poke down on the container” to put the cotton candy inside and that putting on the stickers is “a fun job.”
Not surprisingly, there are no vegetable flavors among the list of 26 cotton candy varieties, and Tommy and Rae spend plenty of time on quality control and taste testing.
The kids also assist with raising chickens and selling eggs and on social media. Tommy is also improving his math skills on the register.
“They’re watching [the chickens] grow and seeing them hatch,” Morgan said. “They’re learning so much more than business.”
Morgan said she is excited to see how the kids continue in the business world.
“They have been extremely active and very involved for the most part and I’m excited to see them grow,” Morgan said. “I hope they’re able to take what we are developing for them and stem off of that into something greater as they get older and how they can continue to [do this in] the community in the agricultural world. That’s the ultimate goal.”
The Home Grown Farm Market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is located at 21078 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park just south of Naval Air Station Patuxent River's Gate 3.