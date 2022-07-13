A 23-year-old Lexington Park man who pointed a gun at several people at a Wawa in Mechanicsville last Oct. 17 was sentenced to two years with 530 days suspended on July 1. He was arrested March 11.
Eron Naseem Buggs was sentenced for misdemeanor reckless endangerment as part of a plea agreement, but was originally charged with felony first-degree assault. That charge was dismissed. He was given 18 months of supervised probation upon his release.
According to a court document, police responded to a fight at the Wawa. Buggs entered the store and punched Juvanie Rawls, and Jared Joseph Sweitzer then pointed a gun at Buggs, apparently in defense of Rawls, the document states.
Buggs left the store and retrieved a "long gun or rifle" from a vehicle and pointed it at various people, the document states. He then fled the scene. He was arrested March 11.
Robinson pleads guilty to drug distribution
Deandre Marquise Robinson, 31, of Bowie pleaded guilty on July 1 to felony drug possession with intent to distribute and misdemeanor handgun possession as part of a plea agreement. The incident took place last Oct. 8.
Three felonies and two misdemeanors were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Robinson is currently on probation after he was found guilty of felony robbery and second-degree assault as part of a plea agreement and sentenced him to six years, with three years and one month suspended, on May 16, 2019. He was given credit for 210 days in jail. That incident occurred on Aug. 20, 2017.
That case has been reopened. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 15.
The state's attorney's office filed two cases against Robinson in 2021 and this year for first-degree murder and use of a firearm in a violent crime, but both cases have been nolle prossed, or dismissed, without trial or plea agreement.
Freeman pleads guilty to assault
Kimberly R. Freeman, 32, of Lexington Park pleaded guilty to second-degree assault on June 9.
A charge of first-degree assault was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
According to a court document, Freeman stabbed Merl Russell with a knife last Oct. 18.
A warrant for her arrest was issued on Jan. 10 and she was arrested the next day and ordered held without bond.
A sentencing date has not been set yet. A pre-sentencing investigation was ordered.
She also faces a misdemeanor charge of making a false statement to a police officer on July 20, 2021, and multiple charges from June 19, including disorderly conduct, obstructing and hindering, resisting arrest and failure to obey an order.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 5 on the latter charges.