Burris reelected as Leonardtown mayor

The results are in from the Leonardtown town election on Tuesday, with Mayor Dan Burris and town council member Jay Mattingly reelected for their third terms. Nick Colvin won against Doug Isleib for the other open seat on the council, which was previously occupied by Hayden Hammett for two terms.
According to a safety update posted on the town’s website, face masks or face coverings were required, and only four voters were allowed inside the town hall building at a time. Voters were directed to exit the rear of the building, and signs were placed indicating how they should return to their cars to avoid other voters.
Laschelle McKay, town administrator, told The Enterprise this week that despite having to implement social distancing guidelines, “the election went very smoothly.”
She claimed there were “no problems,” as staff members were present during the election to help and voting stations were sanitized after every use, along with the pens used to fill out the ballots.
While the last Leonardtown election two years ago had garnered about 300 participants, McKay said 238 ballots were submitted Tuesday, including 188 people physically coming out to vote and 50 mail-in ballots.
With a population of 3,849, including 2,341 registered voters, Leonardtown holds an election every other year. In the last town election two years ago, about 340 people voted.
Foot traffic “was very steady all day long,” McKay said of last week’s polling.
On Tuesday, new council member Nick Colvin told The Enterprise he is “really excited” to work with the mayor and the other council members and he is thankful to every resident who took the time to come out and vote for him.
He mentioned the town did a “great job” with the handling of the election, despite COVID-19 restrictions, and was sure to sanitize frequently and maintain social-distancing between voters.
“I want to say congratulations to Jay Mattingly and Mayor Burris” for their reelection,” he said.
His participated in his first virtual town council meeting on Monday, which he mentioned “went very well.”
Nick Colvin’s older brother is St. Mary’s County Commissioner Eric Colvin (R).
