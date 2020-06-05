Bus drivers give update during pandemic

Contracted bus driver Andrew Cooper said he’s been lucky since schools closed due to the pandemic. He recently started working as a garbage truck driver. Cooper also mentioned bus drivers are still being paid through June 15, around the time summer vacation starts for the school system.
“Bus drivers go on unemployment for summer or find another job,” he said, later adding that his contractor encourages drivers to find other jobs during the downtime.
Last year, bus drivers expressed disappointment with their pay. Some held a protest demanding a raise, and others called out county commissioners and school board members asking for the same. The school system’s fiscal 2021 approved budget of $232 million includes a pay raise for drivers and attendants.
However, bus driver Dana Pettie is still unsatisfied and unhappy about the county commissioners giving the school system thousands less than what they asked for. Instead of confronting commissioners at the latest public forum, Pettie said it was best to wait.
“We could’ve tried but I don’t think it would’ve made any difference. … The way things are going on right now, it would’ve fallen on deaf ears,” she said. “So we’re planning on going back at it in September.”
She said drivers are in the same boat as sheriff’s deputies who asked to be paid the same as those in neighboring counties.
The school budget states the salaries for school employed drivers and attendants, $1.5 million, increased by more than $73,000 from the fiscal 2020 budget. The funds for bus contractors, $15.8 million, went up by almost $770,000. The jump from fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2020 was a bit more — nearly $787,000.
Before the raise, contracted drivers were paid based on a tier system. A tier III driver could have been driving for decades longer than a Tier I driver, and Cooper said the are probably making just $2 per hour more. With the pay raise coming in, the tier system goes out for many.
Cooper said it’s “kind of irritating” with some drivers. “Then you realize a raise doesn’t come until the county gives another raise,” he added. “You got to take the good and the bad.”
Jeff Thompson, the school system’s transportation director, said they moved to a “single rate” for contractor pay, but it is ultimately up to the contractors on how to pay their employees. “Many contractors do not pay specifically what’s in the formula … we’re just simplifying the process,” Thompson said.
When asked by The Enterprise this week if there would be enough bus drivers when school starts again, Thompson did not directly answer, and instead said school staff are still focused on finishing up this school year with bus inspections and driver training.
“I think your normal drivers are going to be there,” Cooper said, adding he also plans to return.
However, he said it’s possible newer drivers would leave. “I’m interested to see how that’s going to go.”
Pettie said she expects everyone to return. “I honestly do believe we’re not going to lose anyone at this point,” she said, adding that when they do return they may have additional responsibilities like wiping seats and making sure everyone’s wearing a mask.
For now, drivers are keeping up with their certifications by taking online classes, according to Cooper.
“I feel like we have the county commissioners’ support,” he said. It’s hard to tell with the county budget, Cooper added.
He said the fact the school system took a budget cut and still prioritized the bus driver salaries is evidence they support them as well. He’s also impressed with the way the school system pushed for cleaner buses when the pandemic first started.
“The superintendent and board of education and commissioners I think have been very supportive of trying to increase funding this year for our bus contractors,” Thompson said, adding he was pleased to see their wages prioritized.
