A St. Mary’s native was selected earlier this month as the interim chief diversity officer at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
“I dreamed of coming home, even though I’ve been here,” Kelsey Bush said.
Bush, who lives in St. Mary's County's California, was chosen for the role after the previous chief diversity officer, Tayo Clyburn, left after a single school year to work at another institution, according to the college.
Bush is leaving his job with St. Mary's government, where he spent 20 years as a youth coordinator and local management coordinator with the department of aging and human services.
Cynthia Brown, the manager of the division, said the office is dividing up Bush’s duties among staff.
“We are pleased for Kelsey to have this opportunity for growth,” she said, adding that he gave it his all working for the county. “His gift is working with people. That is what he loves. That is what he is passionate about.”
The 49-year-old applied for the job after he was told about it by friends.
“I’ve been kind of doing similar work with what I’ve been doing at the county,” he said about addressing equity. “It’s also just a passion of mine because of how I was raised.”
St. Mary’s College students have been speaking about racism and discrimination on campus this summer. A student was suspended from campus in July after a video of her making racists remarks circled social media.
Bush said the resolution for similar conflicts he dealt with starts with dialogue. Then looking at what can be done differently, if that’s something that needs to be done. And what lesson can be learned from it. It all starts with dialogue, he said.
“I have yet to find anyone who’s perfect or any situation that’s perfect.” the 1994 alum said. “We just have a fear of failure in our society and it paralyzes all of us.”
He said he often sees, especially on social media, too much opposition.
“If I don’t agree with you, it doesn’t mean I don’t like you,” Bush said. “Because sometimes we’re saying the same thing and just looking at it from a different point of view.”
Another topic he wants to tackle is history. He said he wants the institution to be honest about it, regardless of possible controversy.
A 2017 archaeological survey revealed evidence of two slave quarters that once existed on the campus grounds in the 18th and 19th centuries. It was discovered when construction for the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium was about to begin. Records show that when the college was St. Mary’s Female Seminary, established in 1840, the school owned six people who were enslaved in 1850.
Bush said he wants to learn from others, despite his ideas for the job and past experiences. It has to meet the "St. Mary’s Way" and be supported by his peers, he said.
Carolyn Curry, the vice president of institutional advancement at the college, said she was impressed with Bush’s background and his connection to St. Mary’s.
He is part of the alumni council and mentors students, she said. Curry added Bush could help with community outreach on local, state and federal levels. She said she also likes his problem-solving skills and ability to resolve conflict through collaboration.
Curry said Bush explained during his interview the different voices of underserved demographics, including women, the LBTQ community and people who are disabled. Diversity is not solely about ethnicity “but all the different types of voices we need to bring to our lenses,” Curry recalled Bush saying.
Curry said the search to take Clyburn’s position lasted a couple weeks before Bush “rose to the surface.” President Tuajuanda Jordan will assess if Bush’s interim position will be permanent after his first year, Curry added.
“If forwarded the opportunity, if asked, I would continue to serve in this capacity,” Bush said.
Bush starts at St. Mary’s College on Aug. 17, the same day students are expected to resume classes.