Bushwood garage fire destroys Bailey's car collection

A shed fire in the early morning hours last Friday caused an estimated $1 million in damage to vintage cars that had belonged to William Edward “Eddie” Bailey, a former St. Mary’s commissioner, according to the state fire marshal’s office.
The blaze at the garage off Whites Neck Road in Bushwood, which is still under investigation as of Wednesday, took an hour for 48 firefighters to control, damaging the vehicles Bailey had collected up until his recent death in December.
“He was home, sick, browsing for cars” in some of his final months, Sarah La Duca, Bailey’s granddaughter, said Tuesday about her grandfather.
The first of the collection, a white 1957 Buick Roadster, came from the showroom floor of the Bell Motor Company in Leonardtown after Bailey had been attempting to purchase the car for decades, Blair Buckler, his grandson, said. That car stayed his favorite for driving around.
“It didn’t matter who you were, he’d always let you drive,” Buckler said.
Bailey started amassing more classic cars — about three or four every year for a period — sometimes getting two at once.
“He liked convertibles because he was never allowed to have them as a young adult,” Buckler said.
In the end, there were a total of 28 “ladies,” as he called them, 22 of which were drivable, La Duca said.
After the fire, the family received significant support from the community, La Duca said, and several local companies which Bailey, who operated Bailey’s Catering, had forged connections with, have offered up help with cleanup efforts
The family catering business has also been donating dinners to the fire crews involved in the blaze, La Duca said.
The fire last Friday was one of several amid cold, icy weather in recent weeks. Just hours after the Bushwood fire, a home off Potomac Avenue in Leonardtown caught fire, causing an estimated $450,000 in damage, and on Sunday, a Flower Drive townhouse in Lexington Park caught fire, causing about $150,000 of damage.