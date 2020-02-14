Some restaurants are hoping to extend their business boundaries in Leonardtown for a one-day annual spring bar crawl event on May 2.
After several meetings among businesses in the town square, The Rex and Antoinette’s Garden requested an extension of premises at Monday’s Leonardtown council meeting, with the desire to have outdoor bands and additional seating available for attendees of the event, planned from 2 to 10 p.m. that Saturday. The upper part of the square in Leonardtown would be closed for the event.
Participating businesses also requested for Fenwick Street to be closed, allowing them to host a block-wide party and extend their storefronts to the street.
On Monday afternoon, council members expressed concern with blocking off Fenwick Street while not knowing the number of people coming to the event and its subsequent impact on traffic.
Council member Jay Mattingly asked if closing the road for the event might be “going too big too fast.”
Town Administrator Lachelle McKay said the road closure would require the town to put up more substantial barriers and hire eight St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputies for security, split between the upper square and Fenwick Street.
She said funding would be another hurdle if they voted in favor of the closure.
Joe Kurely, owner of The Rex, said around 1,500 people came out for a bar crawl last year, and approximately 2,000 are expected this time.
“We’d like to make [the event] a little bigger,” he told the council. “I think the last few were a little anticlimactic … we call it a crawl, but I think people are catching on that it’s just another day in Leonardtown.”
He mentioned that St. Mary’s is competing with a lot of other areas in Southern Maryland that hold spring festivals. “This is our chance to go head to head with all those other places,” he said.
“Since it’s on a Saturday it might be a good time to try it,” said Dan Burris, Leonardtown’s mayor.
Mary Slade, a council member, said it “sounds really nice” to have the upper square and Fenwick Street closed off for the event, as it would provide a “separation” for families playing games down the street and those who are more alcohol oriented to hang out near the bars. It creates opportunities for two different ways people can go, she said.
The council agreed to send a letter of support for the participating businesses for a one-day extension of premises for the spring bar crawl, and will be discussing the Fenwick Street closure more at a later date, after consulting further with businesses, police and emergency services.
