A partnership with the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, Badges for Baseball and Healthy Lifestyles programs will be available to St. Mary’s County youth this summer, according to a release from the state's attorney's office.

“Bringing this program to St. Mary’s County has been a goal since I first learned of the invaluable work done by the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation. My commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships for our community aligns perfectly with that of the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation’s mission,” State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling (R) said in the release.


JESSE YEATMAN