Just as local school boards regained control over school year calendars, Maryland’s governor announced this week that he is introducing legislation to prohibit schools from opening before Labor Day.
Two people shared their opposition to the proposed 2020-2021 calendar for St. Mary’s public schools during public comment at Wednesday night’s school board meeting. They weren’t opposed to the start date, which for now is set as before Labor Day this summer, but how late the recommended date was announced.
The 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 calendar recommendations were presented at a school board meeting on Jan. 15, based on suggestions from the system’s calendar committee and results of a survey. Next school year’s proposed calendar shows a Wednesday, Aug. 26, start and Wednesday, June 16, 2021, end date.
The 2021-2022 calendar shows Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, as the first day of school and Tuesday, June 14, 2022, as the last.
Jena Eschenbrenner, a paraeducator at Lexington Park Elementary School, said her comments might be self centered but she knows she is not the only one who thinks the proposed start date should have been announced earlier. She and her family already planned a trip during the end of August to a few national parks.
“The odd thing is, I actually support an August start,” she said.
Her request is to transition back to the August start date one week at a time. She said it gives families like hers a chance to “ease back” into the new schedule.
“I would agree with every comment,” Walt Nilsson of Lexington Park said after Eschenbrenner spoke. “Overall, I’d be in favor of school starting in August.”
But he also has a vacation scheduled a year in advance for that time to Glacier National Park, a trip that took two years to save for.
Earlier that day, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced his bill, the Universal School Start Act of 2020, that would make all Maryland public schools start after Labor Day. This is the second time he has pushed his post-Labor Day start date. In 2016, Hogan made an executive order for the September date and for schools to end by June 15 every year.
The tighter 2019-2020 calendar schedule led to sacrificing professional days for teachers and left St. Mary’s calendar committee choosing which holidays to have school on.
In response, Maryland lawmakers passed a bill early last year to allow county school boards to make their own decisions about school year calendars. However, Hogan vetoed the bill. The Senate voted 32-15 to overturn his veto on March 28, and the House voted 94-43 for the same thing the next day.
But Hogan is attempting to change that again, claiming a post-Labor Day start is the popular preference.
“Last year, in 2019, special interests snuck a bill in and legislators reversed himself and ignored the people again by reversing this common sense action with a misguided piece of legislation, which has the potential to cause mass confusion this fall and in future years with a potential for 24 different start dates spread over several weeks,” he said in a press release.
Karen Myers, vice president of the Education Association of St. Mary’s County, a teacher at White Marsh Elementary School and member of the local calendar committee, said the start date should be the school system’s choice.
“I don’t know why people in Annapolis are making decisions for what’s best for students in St. Mary’s County,” she said.
Myers added the county already has a system in place to receive input from the public and come up with the best plan for students. She said Labor Day, which is on Sept. 7 this year, is so late, and school board members were looking to start the week prior.
Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board and part of Maryland Association of Boards of Education’s legislation committee, said they see every school-related bill in the General Assembly. In response to Hogan’s bill, she said they voted to maintain local control.
