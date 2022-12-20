A 53-year-old California man was charged with felony theft scheme of between $25,000 to $100,000 regarding bingo pull tabs.
In a charging document, Detective Edward B. Godwin of the St. Mary's sheriff's office said he watched Donald Elwood Corbin steal 15 or 16 boxes of bingo pull tabs from the kitchen or outside storage shed at the nonprofit Knights of Columbus building in Dameron on Sept. 22.
According to Godwin, Corbin was driving a silver Isuzu and wearing a blue St. Mary's County Public Schools Department of Safety and Security polo shirt.
Corbin said he sold the boxes of pull tabs to a Washington, D.C., woman for $2,000, according to the document.
Corbin called it was "an easy way to make money," according to the document, and allegedly admitted to stealing hundreds of boxes of pull tabs over two years.
The illegal activity began in 2017 and totaled $215,065 and 442 boxes of pull tabs, according to the charging document.
Corbin was instrumental in starting bingo at the Knights of Columbus branch and had volunteered there for five or six years, according to the document.
Donald Corbin is listed on the Great Mills High School staff directory as a safety assistant with the middle initial E. in his email address.
Southern Maryland News sent emails to St. Mary's public school system's Chief of Staff Dale Farrell, the human resources department and Superintendent Scott Smith regarding Corbin's employee status. There was no response as of Tuesday afternoon.