A 53-year-old California man was charged with felony theft scheme of between $25,000 to $100,000 regarding bingo pull tabs. 

In a charging document, Detective Edward B. Godwin of the St. Mary's sheriff's office said he watched Donald Elwood Corbin steal 15 or 16 boxes of bingo pull tabs from the kitchen or outside storage shed at the nonprofit Knights of Columbus building in Dameron on Sept. 22. 


