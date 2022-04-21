A 32-year-old California man was found guilty of four felony counts of drug dealing and one misdemeanor count of conspiracy to distribute drugs during a trial that ran from April 18-20.
Deputy State's Attorney Dan White, who prosecuted the case along with John Stackhouse, noted that the misdemeanor conspiracy charge "is a strange misdemeanor" and said Kent could get up to 20 years for that conviction alone. Kent conspired with Dante Dean Thomas, 38, to distribute cocaine on Dec. 28, 2019.
Doug Woodburn, a 19-year-old Leonardtown man, died after using drugs purchased from Kent, White said. He noted that a then-employee of McDonald's, Kristina Beggs, 43, purchased cocaine and what she thought was heroin from Kent. The cocaine was for herself, White said, and the heroin was purchased at the behest of Woodburn, who also worked at McDonald's.
However, the heroin turned out to be fentanyl and Woodburn was found deceased at his home the next day, White said.
Beggs and both of Woodburn's parents testified at the trial, along with Thomas, whom White called a "reluctant witness."
Kent's five convictions stemmed from three different dates: Aug. 3, 2019, and Dec. 19 and 28, 2019. Two drug-dealing charges were nolle prossed, or dismissed, prior to trial.
Visiting Circuit Court Judge C. Philip Nichols Jr. of Prince George's County presided over the trial.
Some of the evidence presented at trial involved Woodburn throwing up in the break room and on the counter at the McDonald's, according to court records.
Thirteen people testified on behalf of the state, while the defense presented various transcripts, reports and cellphone records, according to court records.
Kent was ordered held without bond on Dec. 28, 2020, after he was arrested on four felony and misdemeanor assault charges related to shooting at a vehicle outside some residences in Lexington Park.
Although those charges were later dismissed due to the state's inability to procure witnesses, White said the investigation continues.
In that case, Thomas was shot in the lower back while sitting in a vehicle on North Essex Drive with another man, 47, who was uninjured. Thomas fled the scene and was later flown to a Washington, D.C., hospital, a charging document states.
According to the document, a woman identified Kent as the shooter and said he pulled up next to Thomas in a white vehicle. Fifteen shell casings were recovered from the scene.
On March 11, Thomas pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor conspiracy to distribute cocaine, along with Kent, on Dec. 28, 2019. Thomas also pleaded guilty to felony distribution of counterfeit drugs on July 16, 2020.
His sentencing in those two cases, in which Thomas sold drugs to a confidential informant, according to White, is pending the result of a pre-sentence investigation.
He said that the prosecution and defense in Thomas' cases agreed to a sentence of no more than 10 years. That case is being handled by Judge Michael J. Stamm.
A sentencing date for Kent is also pending a pre-sentence investigation.
According to a press release, the state will be asking for 80 years, which is the maximum for the five convictions.