A 21-year-old California man was sentenced to an active sentence of 18 months for second-degree rape on Monday, Oct. 24.
Judge Amy Lorenzini gave Jacy Brice Torres-Ponce a 20-years sentence with all time suspended except for 18 months. He was given credit for 220 days in jail, his attorney Hammad Matin said following the hearing.
Some 40 to 50 people, including friends, family and members of Torres-Ponce's parents' church in Great Mills, showed up in support of the defendant.
Torres-Ponce was found guilty of the fourth second-degree rape count following a trial in early August, but was found not guilty on the first three second-degree rape charges.
During the trial, assistant state's attorney Sarah Proctor alleged that Torres-Ponce sexually violated a woman four times in one evening at her residence, but the jury only convicted him of the fourth and final sex act.
Following the hearing, the Rev. Jason Staten said the sentence is about the best that could be expected.
Torres-Ponce was held without bond on March 21. On May 27, he was given house arrest, but that was rescinded following a motion by Proctor on Oct. 3.
Proctor said Torres-Ponce was seen playing soccer at Chancellor's Run Regional Park in Great Mills on two Sunday nights. In addition, he inquired of the 30-year-old female victim's family about her, Proctor said in the filing. Proctor noted that the soccer league is where Torres-Ponce met the victim.
Carol Pena wrote a letter to the court in support of Torres-Ponce. Pena said she, her three daughters and one son had positive interactions with Torres-Ponce.
At trial, Matin noted that Torres-Ponce had no criminal history, but earlier this year he was charged with two misdemeanors for making threats about Great Mills High School. The two charges stemmed from a SnapChat post on Jan. 27 that included a photo of Torres-Ponce’s girlfriend, then a student at the high school, holding his rifle.
The two misdemeanor charges were placed on the court's stet, or non-active, calendar.
The post caused a “massive disruption at the school resulting in some students staying home,” Cpl. Gerard Muschette wrote in a court document.