Torres-Ponce

Jacy Brice Torres-Ponce

 St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

A 21-year-old California man was sentenced to an active sentence of 18 months for second-degree rape on Monday, Oct. 24.

Judge Amy Lorenzini gave Jacy Brice Torres-Ponce a 20-years sentence with all time suspended except for 18 months. He was given credit for 220 days in jail, his attorney Hammad Matin said following the hearing. 

Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews