Thomas

Loma Leandre Thomas 

 St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Loma Leandre Thomas, 23, of California last week was given two five-year terms for two counts of misdemeanor assault.

Judge Joseph R. Stanalonis sentenced Thomas on Jan. 10 with all time suspended except for 18 months in both cases. The sentences will run concurrently. Two felony assault charges and another misdemeanor assault were placed on the court's stet, or inactive calendar, as part of a plea agreement. 


Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews