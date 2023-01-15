Loma Leandre Thomas, 23, of California last week was given two five-year terms for two counts of misdemeanor assault.
Judge Joseph R. Stanalonis sentenced Thomas on Jan. 10 with all time suspended except for 18 months in both cases. The sentences will run concurrently. Two felony assault charges and another misdemeanor assault were placed on the court's stet, or inactive calendar, as part of a plea agreement.
On Feb. 16, 2021, police responded to the Lowe's in California where Thomas worked.
An assault occurred in the receiving area when employees were unloading appliances, the charging document states. Manager Jason Alexander said victim Kevin Johnson drove himself to an urgent care center. Thomas was terminated on site, Alexander said.
Supervisor Marquiasha Mitchell said she saw Thomas punch Johnson on the side of the face, according to the charging document. Johnson was bleeding from an ear.
Johnson said the attack was unprovoked and that Thomas sucker punched him.
After taking that report, Cpl. Milton Pesante said he responded to Dick's Sporting Goods in Lexington Park for another assault.
Thomas assaulted two employees inside the business, Jacob Peddicard and Matthew Brown, according to the charging document.
Thomas was ordered to have no contact with Johnson, Peddicard and Brown and told to complete an anger management course.