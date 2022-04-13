A 26-year-old California man was given credit for nearly 16 months of home confinement when he was sentenced for a felony third-degree sex offense on Friday, April 8.
Circuit Court Judge David Densford gave James Michael Kolakowski three years in prison with all time suspended except for time served, including one day in jail and 113 days on home detention with an electronic monitor and work release.
Kolakowski pleaded guilty on Aug. 20, 2021. The incident stemmed from 2015, according to Densford and assistant state's attorney Sarah Proctor. One count of felony sex abuse of a minor was nolle prossed, or dismissed, as part of a plea agreement.
In September 2020, Kolakowski admitted to a then-5-year-old boy's father that he touched his juvenile relative inappropriately, Densford said.
Proctor said the incidents involved a brother and his 6-year-old sister who live in another state. It was unclear if the offenses occurred in the other state or Maryland, according to Densford.
He ordered that Kolakowski have no unconsented contact with the two children and their mother, and told him not to be alone with any children other than his own. Kolakowski has a nine-month-old son, according to his attorney, Joe Capristo.
Kolakowski's fiancee, the mother of his child, was present at the court hearing.
Capristo said his client had a traumatic childhood, noting that both of his parents were heavy drug users and neglected Kolakowski and his two siblings.
Kolakowski was allegedly given marijuana by a friend of his sister when he was 6, removed from his parents' home at age 7 and placed in foster care until age 16 when his grandparents in Southern Maryland got custody, Capristo said.
He said Kolakowski was sexually abused by a family member at age 12.
His rough childhood partially explains but in no way excuses his behavior, Capristo said. He added that a state official said Kolakowski has a "very low" chance of recidivism.
Kolakowski said in court that there are no words that he could say to express his remorse. "I will be trying to amend that the rest of my life," he said of the offense.
Kolakowski had helped take care of his father, who was stricken with cancer and died last December, Capristo said. Kolakowski also had been taking care of his grandfather, who died from cancer two days apart from Kolakowski's father.
When he was indicted, Kolakowski lost his job as a plumber, a field in which he had been working for six years, but obtained a job in another field last October, Capristo said.
A 2014 Great Mills High graduate and a native of the Long Island, N.Y., Kolakowski was ordered to have supervised probation for three years.
Densford said there was "no smoking gun" in the case. "It looks like the system failed him as a youngster," Densford said, noting Kolakowski observed sexual activity at a young age.
"He caused the problem, exposed the problem and turned himself in," Densford said.