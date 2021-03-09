A 20-year-old California was remembered as "the life of the party" by family following a fatal three-vehicle crash which also injured four others on Friday night.
Police believe that before the 7 p.m. crash on March 5, a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu operated by Lauryn Kate Donley, 22, of Harwood had been driving northbound on St. Andrew's Church Road in St. Mary's County, along with Sara Marie Tippett, 20, and Amber Marie Weaver, 21, of Prince Frederick as passengers.
Donley swerved left when coming upon a 2014 Kia Soul, operated by Emily Thompson Kutcha, 28, of Lexington Park, who was braking to turn near Indian Bridge Road, police said in a press release.
Upon swerving, Donley's vehicle hit head on a 2006 Chrysler 300, operated by Ruben Gonzalez, 55, with passenger Nadia Morales Montanez, 57, both of Puerto Rico, which was traveling southbound, according to police.
The impact ejected Donley and Tippett, according to police. Tippett was declared dead at the scene, and Donley, as well as Weaver, Gonzalez and Montanez, were transported to area trauma centers, police said.
The operator of the Kia did not report any injuries.
St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Cpl. Julie Yingling said it had not yet been determined whether speed or alcohol were contributing factors in the collision.
"It's still under investigation," she said earlier this week.
Following the crash, friends of the Tippett family established a fundraiser to assist with funeral expenses and child care, and to create a seatbelt awareness group, called "SeatBeltsForSara."
The fundraiser can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/seatbeltsforsara.
"She was just such a selfless and charismatic person," Kay Tippett, Sara Tippett's sister, said on Monday, recalling that her sister was "the life of the party," and had "such a contagious laugh."
"So many people loved her. All the boys wanted her," she said.
Sara Tippett had two young children, ages 3 and 1, who are being taken care of by other family members, Kay Tippett said.